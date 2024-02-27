Vivo V30 series rumours: From features, specs to launch date, everything we know so far

The highly anticipated Vivo V30 series is all set to launch in India soon weeks after the V30 made its global debut. The lineup consists of two smartphones - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. The launch of the Vivo V30 series comes just days after the company debuted its Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone in the country. While the Vivo V30 Pro is set for launch in Thailand tomorrow, February 28, the company has now confirmed the details surrounding its launch in India. From features, specs to launch date, here's everything we know about the Vivo V30 series so far.

Vivo V30 series: When will it launch?

Vivo has officially revealed that the Vivo V30 series will launch in India on March 7 at 12PM IST, almost a week after it makes its debut in Thailand. The company has rolled out a landing page dedicated to the launch on its website, alongside a microsite on Flipkart.

Vivo V30 series: All the rumours

Vivo V30: As per the reports, the Vivo V30 is expected to be similar to the global variant. In terms of specs, it will likely feature a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it may reportedly feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The smartphone will likely sport a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo V30 Pro: The top-end Vivo V30 Pro will also likely sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full HD+ AMOLED display It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, much like its Chinese counterpart. It is also expected to get a triple camera setup, but unlike the V30, it could sport three 50MP cameras. Reports also hint at a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo V30 Pro could get a 5000mAh battery and support 80W fast charging.

Do note that the features, launch date and specifications are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

