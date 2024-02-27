 Vivo V30 series rumours: From features, specs to launch date, everything we know so far | Mobile News

Vivo V30 series rumours: From features, specs to launch date, everything we know so far

Vivo has confirmed the details surrounding the launch of the Vivo V30 series in India. From features, specs to launch date. Here’s everything we know about the Vivo V30 series so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 27 2024, 19:00 IST
Vivo V30 series
Know all about the Vivo V30 series which includes two models - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. (Vivo)
Vivo V30 series
Know all about the Vivo V30 series which includes two models - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. (Vivo)

The highly anticipated Vivo V30 series is all set to launch in India soon weeks after the V30 made its global debut. The lineup consists of two smartphones - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. The launch of the Vivo V30 series comes just days after the company debuted its Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone in the country. While the Vivo V30 Pro is set for launch in Thailand tomorrow, February 28, the company has now confirmed the details surrounding its launch in India. From features, specs to launch date, here's everything we know about the Vivo V30 series so far.

Also Read: Vivo V30 - All you need to know about it

Vivo V30 series: When will it launch?

Vivo has officially revealed that the Vivo V30 series will launch in India on March 7 at 12PM IST, almost a week after it makes its debut in Thailand. The company has rolled out a landing page dedicated to the launch on its website, alongside a microsite on Flipkart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V30 series: All the rumours

Vivo V30: As per the reports, the Vivo V30 is expected to be similar to the global variant. In terms of specs, it will likely feature a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it may reportedly feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The smartphone will likely sport a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo V30 Pro: The top-end Vivo V30 Pro will also likely sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full HD+ AMOLED display It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, much like its Chinese counterpart. It is also expected to get a triple camera setup, but unlike the V30, it could sport three 50MP cameras. Reports also hint at a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo V30 Pro could get a 5000mAh battery and support 80W fast charging.

Do note that the features, launch date and specifications are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Also, read other top stories today:

Microsoft joins OpenAI rival! Microsoft announced an artificial intelligence partnership with Mistral AI that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Read all about it here.

No apps in a decade! Deutsche Telekom revealed a smartphone concept that relies on AI instead of apps for user needs. CEO predicts apps will be obsolete in 5-10 years. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI image generation to return? Google plans to relaunch its AI image generation tool in a few weeks. It was paused due to horrific inaccuracies in historical depictions. Know it all here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 19:00 IST
Home Mobile News Vivo V30 series rumours: From features, specs to launch date, everything we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets