Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch in China! Could it rival Samsung, OnePlus fold phones?

Vivo is speculated to launch its new foldable device, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in China this month. With the third generation of Vivo's foldable smartphone on the horizon, tipsters have been claiming that it will likely receive massive upgrades, which may give some serious competition to other brands in the foldable market such as Samsung. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumored to be powered by premium specs in terms of performance as well as design. While Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been rumored to get design tweaks, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro may emerge as the next powerful foldable device. Know what the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has in store for users ahead of the China launch.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs

According to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (Via Tech Radar), the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to get an 8.03-inch display when the smartphone is in the unfolded form. The external display is speculated to be a 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. The display may receive up to 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Additionally, the device is speculated to be the “lightest and thinnest device with an inward vertical hinge.”

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is an upgrade from its predecessor. However, Vivo may not include major design changes. In terms of photography, the smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera system which is likely to feature a 50MP OV50H main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera. The camera may also be backed by optical image stabilization and it will have the ability to capture 4K video capture at 60 frames per second with an integrated V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumored to be backed by a 5800mAh battery which may support 120W fast charging along with 50W wireless charging. Do note that all the specs are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is officially unveiled.

