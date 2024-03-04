Vivo V30 specs and price leaked ahead of launch! Know what the smartphone has in store

Vivo is all set to launch its new V-series smartphone on March 7, 2024. The Vivo V30 series is expected to have two models in the mid-range segment. However, just a few days before launch, a tipster leaked its specifications and price which is expected to feature in the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro models. The two new Vivo smartphones are expected to be tough competitors for phones under Rs.40000 segment such as the newly launched OnePlus 12R. Check out what the Vivo V30 series has to offer to its users.

Vivo V30 Pro specs

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For performance, the smartphone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 12GB and 8GB RAM. It is expected to come in two storage variants, with 256GB and 512 GB.

For photography, the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to sport a triple camera setup which may consist of a 50MP Zeiss Sony IMX816 primary camera sensor, a 50MP VCS Sony IMX920 OIS and a 50MP wide-angle rear camera. On the front, the smartphone may come with a 50MP Zeiss AF selfie camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery which will support 80-watt charging. The Vivo V30 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs.41999.

Vivo V30 specs

The Vivo V30 will likely feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The Vivo V30 may come with a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP VCS OIS main sensor and a 50MP wide-angle rear camera. For selfies, it may feature a 50MP eye AF front camera. Additionally, the Vivo V30 will run on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14 version. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V30 is expected to have a launch price of 33999.

