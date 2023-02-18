Vivo Y56 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery; Check price

Vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y56 5G in India, a mid-range 5G smartphone. The Y56 sports the same design as other Y-series models, featuring a water drop notch on the front for the selfie camera, a flat frame, and dual circular lenses on the back to accommodate the dual camera sensors. This comes shortly after the launch of the Vivo Y100 in India. What's special about the latest Vivo Y56? Check everything here - from specs, features, and prices.

Vivo Y56 specs and features at a glance

Vivo Y56 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz and it is complemented by a 5000mAh battery combined with an 18W charging option. Also, it features the Extended RAM 3.0 that brings up to 8 GB of additional RAM. Apart from this, Y56 comes with Ultra Game Mode. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 out of the box.

In optics, Vivo Y56 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera at the back. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. It comes with a host of features including Super Night camera mode, Bokeh flare portrait, a Professional viewfinder system, and more.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo Y56 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners. For security, it features a side fingerprint scanner along with the face wake feature.

Vivo Y56 price and availability

Priced at Rs. 19999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Vivo Y56 will be available for purchase at Vivo India's e-store and across all partner retail stores starting today, that is February 18. The smartphone will be available in two colour options including – Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. You can also avail of cashback of up to Rs. 1000 from ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra bank cards.