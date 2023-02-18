    Trending News

    Vivo Y56 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery; Check price

    Vivo Y56 5G with Dimensity 700 chipset and 5000mAh battery has been launched in India. Check price and availability.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 13:27 IST
    Vivo V21e priced at Rs. 23990 on Amazon and Flipkart in Valentine's Day deal
    Vivo V21e
    1/5 So, no need to get baffled. You can exchange the tokens of love with this amazing and classy smartphone. This exciting 5 G-powered option will make the day of love special for your favorite one. (Vivo)
    Vivo V21e
    2/5 If your partner loves gaming then this device won’t disappoint.  It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor. (Vivo)
    image caption
    3/5 The Vivo V21e has a 16.35cm Display and a 4000mAh battery. It packs a rear camera of 64MP AF+8MP and a 32MP front camera. (Vivo)
    image caption
    4/5 The smartphone is available in two colors -Dark Pearl, and Sunset Jazz. (Vivo)
    image caption
    5/5 The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 23990 on Vivo's official website, Amazon and Flipkart. (Vivo)
    Vivo Y56 5G
    View all Images
    Vivo Y56 5G is now available online. Know how much it will cost you. (Vivo)

    Vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y56 5G in India, a mid-range 5G smartphone. The Y56 sports the same design as other Y-series models, featuring a water drop notch on the front for the selfie camera, a flat frame, and dual circular lenses on the back to accommodate the dual camera sensors. This comes shortly after the launch of the Vivo Y100 in India. What's special about the latest Vivo Y56? Check everything here - from specs, features, and prices.

    Vivo Y56 specs and features at a glance

    Vivo Y56 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz and it is complemented by a 5000mAh battery combined with an 18W charging option. Also, it features the Extended RAM 3.0 that brings up to 8 GB of additional RAM. Apart from this, Y56 comes with Ultra Game Mode. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 out of the box.

    In optics, Vivo Y56 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera at the back. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. It comes with a host of features including Super Night camera mode, Bokeh flare portrait, a Professional viewfinder system, and more.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo Y56 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners. For security, it features a side fingerprint scanner along with the face wake feature.

    Vivo Y56 price and availability

    Priced at Rs. 19999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Vivo Y56 will be available for purchase at Vivo India's e-store and across all partner retail stores starting today, that is February 18. The smartphone will be available in two colour options including – Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. You can also avail of cashback of up to Rs. 1000 from ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra bank cards.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 12:40 IST
