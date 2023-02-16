 Vivo Y56 Price in India (16, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y56

    Vivo Y56

    Vivo Y56 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y56 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y56 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 16 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38648/heroimage/154777-v1-vivo-y56-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38648/images/Design/154777-v1-vivo-y56-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38648/images/Design/154777-v1-vivo-y56-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Y56 Full Specifications

    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Orange Shimmer, Black Engine
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 400 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    General
    • February 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Y56
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.3
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Vivo Y56