vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now

The vivo Y56 houses a dual-camera system, with a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 18:40 IST
Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro to Vivo V23 Pro - camera-heavy phones launched in 2023
vivo Y56
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone comes with a 108MP primary camera consisting of Optical Image Stabilization and EIS. It also has a  50MP front camera that captures sharp images. The smartphone also enables 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It features a  6.78'-inch FHD+ 3D curved 10-bit AMOLED display and comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM + 128GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs.29999, but from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.24999. In addition, you can also avail bank offers for further discount. (Infinix)
vivo Y56
2/5 Xiaomi 12 Pro: The smartphone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX707 lens, 50MP telephoto, and  50MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it has a 32MP front-facing camera. It features a 6.73'-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by  Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.79999, however from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.41999. (HT Tech)
vivo Y56
3/5 Vivo V23 Pro: It features a 108 MP main camera which is coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro lens. It captures 4K videos at 30 frames per second. Additionally, it has a 50 MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor. The smartphone retails for Rs.41990, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.32975, (HT Tech)
vivo Y56
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone comes with a 100MP ProLight OIS camera and a 16MP front camera which captures detailed images. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050. Realme Narzo 60 Pro originally retails for Rs. 26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999. (Realme)
vivo Y56
5/5 Oppo Reno 10 Pro: The smartphone features a 50 MP OIS main camera and 32MP  Sony IMX709 flagship sensor. It also comes with a 32 MP front camera. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor for smooth performance. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.44999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.39999. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
vivo Y56
View all Images
The vivo Y56 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. (vivo)

Are you looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with power-packed features? Now you can grab it. Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has recently expanded its Y56 series with the introduction of the new variant, the vivo Y56 4GB+128GB, in the Indian market. It is a mid-range smartphone, best suitable for those who look for features along with affordability. Take a look at this new variant of Vivo Y56 and its specifications.

VIVO Y56 Design

The VIVO Y56 boasts an amazing design, featuring a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that offers vibrant and sharp colors. Its flat frame incorporates a 2.5D curve with rounded corners, ensuring a comfortable grip. The device's frosted anti-glare (AG) surface provides resistance to scratches and fingerprints, enhancing its durability.

Camera Set up

One of the standout features of the vivo Y56 is its camera setup. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera system, with a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. This setup claims to capture sharp and clear photos in various lighting conditions, be it during the day or at night. For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 16MP front camera and is said to deliver vibrant and high-resolution self-portraits.

Specifications

Under the hood, the vivo Y56 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for constant recharging. Additionally, the inclusion of 18W fast charging technology means that users can quickly recharge their device's battery, keeping them connected throughout the day.

Price

If we talk about the cost of this smartphone, then this latest addition is set to captivate consumers with its attractive price point of Rs.16999. However, the previously launched 8GB+128GB version remains available at Rs.18999.

It can be the best purchase for those who are seeking for blend of style, performance, and affordability. So, if you are looking into the mid-range smartphone market, you can consider buying a VIVO 4GB+128GB Variant smartphone.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 18:32 IST
