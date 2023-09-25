vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now

Are you looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with power-packed features? Now you can grab it. Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has recently expanded its Y56 series with the introduction of the new variant, the vivo Y56 4GB+128GB, in the Indian market. It is a mid-range smartphone, best suitable for those who look for features along with affordability. Take a look at this new variant of Vivo Y56 and its specifications.

VIVO Y56 Design

The VIVO Y56 boasts an amazing design, featuring a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that offers vibrant and sharp colors. Its flat frame incorporates a 2.5D curve with rounded corners, ensuring a comfortable grip. The device's frosted anti-glare (AG) surface provides resistance to scratches and fingerprints, enhancing its durability.

Camera Set up

One of the standout features of the vivo Y56 is its camera setup. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera system, with a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. This setup claims to capture sharp and clear photos in various lighting conditions, be it during the day or at night. For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 16MP front camera and is said to deliver vibrant and high-resolution self-portraits.

Specifications

Under the hood, the vivo Y56 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for constant recharging. Additionally, the inclusion of 18W fast charging technology means that users can quickly recharge their device's battery, keeping them connected throughout the day.

Price

If we talk about the cost of this smartphone, then this latest addition is set to captivate consumers with its attractive price point of Rs.16999. However, the previously launched 8GB+128GB version remains available at Rs.18999.

It can be the best purchase for those who are seeking for blend of style, performance, and affordability. So, if you are looking into the mid-range smartphone market, you can consider buying a VIVO 4GB+128GB Variant smartphone.

