VivoX200 series specifications leaked ahead of launch: Check display, battery, camera and more

Vivo X200 series comprising the Vivo X200, Vivo X200+ and Vivo X200 Pro smartphones is expected to debut in China in October this year. Various leaks and rumours related to the VivoX200 smartphone are creating buzz on the internet ahead of the launch. According to a report by Gizmochina, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed some expected specifications of upcoming smartphones, know what's coming.

VivoX200 expected specifications

The recently shared leak by DCS on Weibo revealed that the upcoming VivoX200 smartphone will likely feature the Dimensity 9400 SoC chipset. The smartphone might have a 6.3-inch flat screen display and a 1.5K resolution. The tipster also shared that the VivoX200 smartphone might have a smaller display size as compared to previously launched VivoX100.

The leak suggested that the upcoming smartphone may feature a dual camera setup. It may include a 50MP main camera and another periscope camera sensor which might offer 70 mm focal length and 3X optical zoom. The upcoming smartphone is also anticipated to feature an imaging chip developed by Vivo that is likely to enhance the photographs taken by users.

As per the report, the same tipster had shared that the upcoming VivoX200 smartphone may feature an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Further, the leak suggested that the upcoming smartphone may feature either 5,500 or 5,600mAh battery along with wireless charging support. It also suggested that the upcoming smartphone might run on the updated version of the OriginOS UI based on the Android 15 operating system.

VivoX200 Pro expected specifications

According to another tech publication Smartprix, the tipster also shared some expected specifications of the upcoming VivoX200 Pro. The smartphone might feature either a 6.7 or 6.8-inch OLED display with curved edges alongside 1.5K resolution. The variant might come with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. It is expected to come equipped with a 5400mAh battery.

VivoX200 series expected launch schedule

Gizmochina further reported that Vivo is expected to launch the VivoX200 series in China in October this year. The three smartphone models expected to be launched include VivoX200, VivoX200+ and VivoX200 Pro which reportedly have the model numbers: V2405A, V2415, and V2413. This upcoming series will succeed the VivoX100 series that was launched last year.