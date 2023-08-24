Want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23? FE model may launch in September

The launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be “imminent”, as per leaks. (Representative Image) (Samsung)

2023 has been a good year so far for Samsung, as new devices have earned praise from users. In February, the South Korean giant launched its flagship S23 series, including the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has again been termed as the best Android smartphone for 2023. The company unveiled its foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 last month, and while they aren't very big upgrades, they offer quality-of-life improvements over their predecessors. There have been rumours about the launch of another Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy S23 FE, although the timeline around it wasn't confirmed.

However, a recent leak has claimed that we could see this smartphone come out as soon as next month.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Launch date

According to a post by leaker Yogesh Brar on X, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could get a September launch date. This report further corroborates a previous claim by Android Authority which revealed that Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile for Samsung South Africa told them in an interview that the launch of the smartphone was “imminent”.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sammobile also previously reported that the Galaxy S23 FE would launch by Q3 2023 in select markets initially, before a global rollout in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Rumoured specifications

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Going forward with Samsung's strategy of offering smartphones with two different chipsets, it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on region. The S23 FE will run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50MP camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. It could get a 10MP selfie shooter on the front. The S23 FE is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, along with additional wireless charging capabilities. Reports also claim it would get 4 years of OS support and 5 years of security updates.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement by Samsung will reveal the launch date as well as details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

