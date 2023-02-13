    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Want iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island cheap; Check this phone out

    Xiaomi will launch a new smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Lite, soon that will featured an iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 21:27 IST
    Have the new iPhone 14 Pro? These iOS 16.1 features will blow your mind
    iOS 16.1
    1/5 1. Live Activities Live Activities has been introduced to iOS which displays your current live activities such as a cab ride, a sports game or your scheduled flight and more, in real time. The feature especially well with the Dynamic Island feature as it transitions to the new notch when the iPhone 14 Pro is unlocked. (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    2/5 2. Dynamic Battery Percentage Although battery percentage was brought back with the iOS 16 first release, it was a disappointment as the battery drain only changed the percentage, often causing confusion as the battery logo in the background remained unchanged. Now with the iOS 16.1 update, the battery icon, along with the percentage will adjust in real time, according to your battery drainage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 12 Mini
    3/5 3. Clean Energy Charging If you've already installed the iOS 16.1 update, there’s a new battery option visible in the Battery Settings called Clean Energy Charging. Only available in the US right now, this feature lets your iPhone 14 Pro detect and utilize a lower carbon emission electricity option if available, thus reducing your carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
    iOS 16.1
    4/5 4. Shared iCloud Photo Library Sharing photos with your friends and family just became a lot easier! Apple has finally brought the shared iCloud Photo Library feature with the iOS 16.1 release, allowing up to 6 users to share one photo library (Pixabay)
    Apple Fitness
    5/5 5. Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch Apple’s Fitness+ app only worked with the Apple Watch until now, leaving users without an Apple Watch disappointed. However, there’s good news as Apple has finally brought out the feature which will let you track all your fitness activities without needing an Apple Watch. (Apple )
    Xiaomi 13 Lite
    View all Images
    Xiaomi 13 Lite is said to be a rebranded version of Xiaomi Civi 2. (mi.com)

    When Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, the spec that was most in the news was the Dynamic Island. It impressed everyone due to its unique features. One thing became clear then, that many Android smartphones will soon be launched with this idea too. And as expected, in the latest such move, it looks like Xiaomi is coming up with a new smartphone that is tipped to get the iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island cutout. The leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who shared an unboxing video of Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G on his Twitter account.

    The tipster confirmed that Xiaomi 13 Lite is the rebranded version of Civi 2, which was launched in China last October. As per a report by Android Authority, Xiaomi will be launching two new phones, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This will mark the debut of these phones for consumers outside of China.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G expected specs and features

    The leaked unboxing video of Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G suggests that the phone will feature a unique Dynamic Island just like the iPhone 14 Pro. However, there is no information yet if Xiaomi will stuff the oval cutout with transformational features like the Dynamic Island of the iPhone or not.

    Apart from this, the tipster also suggested that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The display will boast 10bit colours and 1000 nits peak brightness and will also support Dolby Vision. The phone also supports in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 4500mAh battery supported by 67W charging. In optics, it may feature a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera coupled with a 20MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera setup. These are the exact same specs as the Xiaomi Civi 2.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 21:27 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Want iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island cheap; Check this phone out
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble