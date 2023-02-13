Want iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island cheap; Check this phone out

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, the spec that was most in the news was the Dynamic Island. It impressed everyone due to its unique features. One thing became clear then, that many Android smartphones will soon be launched with this idea too. And as expected, in the latest such move, it looks like Xiaomi is coming up with a new smartphone that is tipped to get the iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island cutout. The leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who shared an unboxing video of Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G on his Twitter account.

The tipster confirmed that Xiaomi 13 Lite is the rebranded version of Civi 2, which was launched in China last October. As per a report by Android Authority, Xiaomi will be launching two new phones, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This will mark the debut of these phones for consumers outside of China.

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G expected specs and features

The leaked unboxing video of Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G suggests that the phone will feature a unique Dynamic Island just like the iPhone 14 Pro. However, there is no information yet if Xiaomi will stuff the oval cutout with transformational features like the Dynamic Island of the iPhone or not.

Apart from this, the tipster also suggested that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The display will boast 10bit colours and 1000 nits peak brightness and will also support Dolby Vision. The phone also supports in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 4500mAh battery supported by 67W charging. In optics, it may feature a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera coupled with a 20MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera setup. These are the exact same specs as the Xiaomi Civi 2.