What we know so far about iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

There has been an abundance of leaks and rumors circulating about Apple's next flagship iPhone series despite the launch being nearly 7 months away. Reports on everything from its design and camera to its hardware suggest that Apple is planning to make significant changes to the iPhone 15 series, especially to the iPhone 15 Pro models. With so many conflicting rumors floating around, here's what we currently know about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 15 Ultra?

As was the case last year, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models with its iPhone 15 series. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple was expected to change its naming strategy again and launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max as iPhone 15 Ultra. However, Gurman has now informed that the change is not likely to take place until next year. This means the ‘Ultra' tag could come with the iPhone 16 series.

Design

ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. The viewing area will remain flat, but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curve area to give a more bezel-less feel, like the display of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with haptic volume buttons, rather than a stainless steel one. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will come in a new dark Red colour, according to a 9to5Mac report.

Specifications

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is coming with a big upgrade to its zoom camera. A new report from The Elec now confirms Apple is looking to replace its current suppliers, Japan Alps and Mitsumi and will likely sign a contract with LG Innotek and Jahwa, both of which supply periscope lens systems for smartphones.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Samsung manufactured M13 display panel which will support peak brightness of up to 2500 nits, putting it massively ahead of other smartphones, according to leaker chunvn8888.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro models could get 8GB RAM, compared to 6GB in the current iPhone 14 Pro models. It has also been claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.

Pricing

Apple could hike the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models, expanding the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. Apple could increase the price of its flagship model by as much as $200. According to a report by Forbes, "LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a starting price as high as $1299 — a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history."

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with a starting price tag of $1299 and can potentially rise as high as $1799 for the 1TB model. Also, according to LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a minimum of 256GB, which is double the current 128GB entry point.