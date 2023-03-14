WhatsApp to replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

WhatsApp is planning to bring an update which will replace phone numbers with usernames. To keep users from switching to alternative apps, WhatsApp regularly rolls out constant updates and new features such as disappearing messages, voice and video calls. New features of WhatsApp are first rolled out for WhatsApp Beta which are then tested by beta users for stability and performance, before being released publicly. According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could soon replace phone numbers with usernames.

WABetaInfo reports that the feature was observed in WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.25.10 where the username replaces the phone number within the chat list when users receive a message from an unknown contact in a group chat. This feature makes it easier for WhatsApp users to identify messages from unknown numbers as they appear with the push name instead of just the number.

WABetaInfo Report

A screenshot was also shared by WABetaInfo and explained, “the push name replaces the phone number within the chat bubble for unknown contacts and the phone number takes its place as the secondary label. Thanks to this change, WhatsApp is now assigning more priority to the push name that's immediately visible as the first label of the chat bubble so it is even easier to recognize messages from unknown contacts within your group chats.”

Moreover, WABetaInfo also noted that a further update gave more priority to push names instead of numbers which makes it easier to recognize messages from unknown contacts within your group chats.

Other upcoming WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is planning a plethora of features that are due to arrive in future updates. As noted in WhatsApp Beta version 2.23.6.12, WhatsApp is introducing profile icons within group chats for beta users. In another beta update, it was observed that WhatsApp is planning to bring 21 new emojis to chats.