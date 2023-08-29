With iPhone 15 launch weeks away, Apple set to beat Samsung in 2023 and 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made a bold claim that Apple’s iPhone in 2023 and 2024 can beat Samsung. The prediction was made considering Apple’s shipment targets for the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 08:38 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone could beat Samsung in 2023 and 2024 considering the iPhone 15 shipment targets, says Ming-Chi Kuo. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series launch is expected within the next couple of weeks, and the excitement around the devices is at an all-time high among consumers with some major changes being introduced in the iPhones such as the USB-C ports and Action button. Now, an Apple analyst has claimed that this excitement is also expected to be seen in the market, and there is a big likelihood that Apple will beat Samsung in both 2023 and 2024 in terms of total shipment. Interestingly, the belief of Apple toppling Samsung comes despite the rumors of possible delay for iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

In a post, Apple supply chain analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo stated, “Samsung's smartphone shipments have been cut to 220 million units this year. If Apple keeps the 2H24 iPhone orders unchanged, then the iPhone shipments are expected to reach 220–225 million units in 2023, surpassing Samsung as the largest smartphone brand. This shipment ranking has a long-term positive impact on Apple's ecosystem”.

With the iPhone 15 series close to its launch, it is expected that the smartphones will feature major upgrades that can have a positive impact on their demand. The company will likely announce the date for the Apple event sometime this week.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone to topple Samsung in 2023 and 2024

Kuo further stated that Apple shipments taking over Samsung's is not a fluke. He added that the same trend is expected for 2024. In a separate point, he said, “Apple's latest iPhone shipment target for 2024 is 250 million units, and a reasonable 2024 iPhone shipment estimate, from my view, could reach 5–10% YoY. Since Samsung's internal view of 2024 market demand is still conservative, Apple will likely remain the largest smartphone brand in 2024”.

However, it should be noted that these numbers are likely being posited on the basis of current supply chain numbers. However, this can change in the months to come as the dates and expectations from the Samsung Galaxy S24 series become clearer.

Kuo believes that the collective impact of this would be that Apple stock will witness a correction following their dip and “may have a rebound opportunity in the near term”.

The tipster also dismissed the speculation about the delay of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. Highlighting that there is a sentiment in the market that due to supply chain issues for iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone shipment numbers could be cut down, Kuo added, “The fact is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start mass shipments this week, and Apple is also increasing shipments of legacy models simultaneously”.

Do note, that the information provided here is on the basis of leaks and rumors and none of it has come from official sources. You will have to wait for the official launch to know more accurate information.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 08:36 IST
Home Mobile News With iPhone 15 launch weeks away, Apple set to beat Samsung in 2023 and 2024
