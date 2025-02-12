We have often seen features like fall detection and satellite connectivity on products like iPhones and the Apple Watch save countless lives. And now, another Apple feature has made headlines for doing the same. Apple's Siri, its digital assistant, helped save the life of a 70-year-old man named Daniel Vallaire from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

As reported by WSVN, Siri was able to help save the man's life after he unfortunately suffered a stroke and was left immobile and alone for about two days last July.

Here's How Siri Helped

Before being able to call for help, Vallaire spent about 48 hours alone, just before his 70th birthday, lying on the bathroom floor after collapsing from the stroke.

He said he tried crawling but couldn't, as the tile floor was slippery. He was quite scared but eventually found the courage and strength to crawl to his living room. He then called out to Siri, which dialled his daughter, Victoria, who in turn called 911.

“If this would have happened without Siri, I wouldn't be here,” he said, as quoted by WSVN News.

“I said, ‘Siri, call Victoria Vallaire,' and she did,” Vallaire said. “If I had a landline, there's no way I would be able to get to it,” he added.

This goes on to show how having voice instructions can be useful, especially when you are not able to physically perform a task, as in this case.

How to Trigger Siri Voice Command

Siri is now better than ever, thanks to the revamp by Apple with iOS 18.1. Over the years, the company has added meaningful features, including the ability to invoke it using just the “Siri” command, alongside “Hey Siri.” To trigger this command, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Next, go to Siri (or Apple Intelligence & Siri on Apple Intelligence-supported devices).

Step 3: Head to Talk & Type to Siri.

Step 4: Here, select your preferred hot words: “Siri” or “Hey Siri”, or just “Hey Siri.”

