Noida family trapped in digital arrest scam, loses 1.10 crore to cybercriminals posing as officials

"Your SIM card will be blocked" - this warning led a Noida family to lose Rs. 1.10 crore after cybercriminals posing as officials trapped them in a scam.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 14:17 IST
4 ways to stay safe from new online scams
Noida digital arrest scam
1/5 Strong passwords: To enhance and strengthen your online privacy, make sure to use strong and unique passwords for online accounts. Make sure to keep the password at least 12-16 characters long and include alphanumeric codes and special characters. You can also take advantage of free password generators such as 1Password. Additionally, make sure to frequently change passwords to avoid credential stuffing. (Pixabay)
2/5 Two-factor authentication: This is another crucial part of setting a strong password. With 2FA, users get another layer of security from any user trying to log in to their account. Even after cracking the password, the user will require a four to six-character code which will be sent to the account holder’s primary device or number. Users can also take advantage of code-generating authenticator apps for enhanced safekeeping. (Pixabay)
3/5 Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints.  (Pixabay)
Noida digital arrest scam
4/5 VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user’s internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints.  (Pexels)
5/5 This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
Noida digital arrest scam
A Noida family lost Rs. 1.10 crore after scammers posed as law enforcement officials. (Pexels)

A family in Noida lost Rs. 1.10 crore in an elaborate cyber scam after fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials held them under "digital arrest" for five days. The case highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals using intimidation tactics to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

The incident surfaced when Chandrabhan Paliwal, a resident of Sector 19 in Noida, reported the scam to the police. It began with a phone call on February 1 from an unknown number, where the caller warned that Paliwal's SIM card would be blocked unless he contacted the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Shortly after, another caller claimed that Paliwal was implicated in 24 cybercrime cases and a money laundering investigation by the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch.

The scammers escalated the deception by switching to a video call, where an individual impersonating a judge informed Paliwal that he was denied bail and ordered him to transfer Rs. 1.10 crore within three days. The fraudsters then placed the entire family under constant surveillance, instructing them to keep their phone batteries charged and remain connected on the call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Preeti Yadav confirmed that the scammers used psychological pressure to convince Paliwal and his family that they were under government scrutiny. They further claimed that his Aadhaar details had been forwarded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for verification. Paliwal's wife and daughter were also targeted through video calls and threats of arrest.

Fearing the consequences, Paliwal transferred the money in multiple transactions. The scammers primarily communicated via WhatsApp, using different numbers to sustain their deception.

How to stay safe from Digital Arrest Scam

Authorities warn that fraudsters often impersonate officials from agencies like the CBI or customs, fabricating legal charges to intimidate victims into making payments. However, legitimate government officials do not demand money over calls or video chats.

To stay safe, individuals should:

  • Avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers.
  • Verify claims through official sources before taking any action.
  • Remain calm and avoid reacting impulsively to threats.
  • Report cyber fraud immediately by calling the National Cybercrime Helpline at 1930 and documenting interactions for evidence.

Cyber scams continue to evolve, making it essential to stay alert and cautious while handling unexpected calls and messages.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 14:17 IST
