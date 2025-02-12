Noida family trapped in digital arrest scam, loses 1.10 crore to cybercriminals posing as officials

A family in Noida lost Rs. 1.10 crore in an elaborate cyber scam after fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials held them under "digital arrest" for five days. The case highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals using intimidation tactics to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

The incident surfaced when Chandrabhan Paliwal, a resident of Sector 19 in Noida, reported the scam to the police. It began with a phone call on February 1 from an unknown number, where the caller warned that Paliwal's SIM card would be blocked unless he contacted the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Shortly after, another caller claimed that Paliwal was implicated in 24 cybercrime cases and a money laundering investigation by the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch.

The scammers escalated the deception by switching to a video call, where an individual impersonating a judge informed Paliwal that he was denied bail and ordered him to transfer Rs. 1.10 crore within three days. The fraudsters then placed the entire family under constant surveillance, instructing them to keep their phone batteries charged and remain connected on the call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Preeti Yadav confirmed that the scammers used psychological pressure to convince Paliwal and his family that they were under government scrutiny. They further claimed that his Aadhaar details had been forwarded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for verification. Paliwal's wife and daughter were also targeted through video calls and threats of arrest.

Fearing the consequences, Paliwal transferred the money in multiple transactions. The scammers primarily communicated via WhatsApp, using different numbers to sustain their deception.

How to stay safe from Digital Arrest Scam

Authorities warn that fraudsters often impersonate officials from agencies like the CBI or customs, fabricating legal charges to intimidate victims into making payments. However, legitimate government officials do not demand money over calls or video chats.

To stay safe, individuals should:

Avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers.

Verify claims through official sources before taking any action.

Remain calm and avoid reacting impulsively to threats.

Report cyber fraud immediately by calling the National Cybercrime Helpline at 1930 and documenting interactions for evidence.

Cyber scams continue to evolve, making it essential to stay alert and cautious while handling unexpected calls and messages.