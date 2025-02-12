OnePlus 13 gets a big discount during Red Rush Days, now available for just...

OnePlus 13 is a good buy but it becomes an even better deal during OnePlus' Red Rush Days Sale, where you can get it for 64,999.

OnePlus 13 sports dual IP ratings. (OnePlus)

The OnePlus 13, which was launched last month in January, is one of the best performance-centric smartphones you can buy in the Indian market right now, thanks to its hardware, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a large 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The design has also been tweaked, with the phone now featuring a flat display and flat sides, making it more practical to use. Additionally, it gets dual IP ratings (IP68 and IP69) for superior water and dust resistance. So, yes, the phone is certainly a great buy at 69,999, but it becomes an even better deal during OnePlus' Red Rush Days Sale, where you can get it for 64,999.

OnePlus 13 Offers

The OnePlus 13 is currently retailing for 69,999 across various platforms, including Amazon India, the OnePlus Store, and other retail outlets. However, you can sweeten the deal by combining bank offers, which instantly reduce the price by 5,000, bringing the net effective price down to 64,999. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option available for up to 12 months.

Alternatively, you can avail of an exchange bonus, which offers an extra 7,000 discount. This brings the effective price down to 62,999 after factoring in the exchange offer.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. You can choose from configurations offering up to 24GB of RAM, but we recommend the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for the best value.

The device features a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto zoom lens.

For the display, the OnePlus 13 sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of battery life, the device is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

For biometrics, the OnePlus 13 features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an upgrade from last year's optical fingerprint sensor.

