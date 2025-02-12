Google I/O 2025 dates announced: Know about schedules, expected announcements, and more

Google's most awaited event of the year, the Google I/O 2025 has finally been confirmed to place on May 2025. The tech giant announced the event dates, and schedule, and gave hints about new products and other related announcements. While the time of the event remains similar to previous years, however, this year Google made an early announcement surrounding its yearly event. Last year, Google I/O consisted of some crucial announcements surrounding AI, now we expect the same this year as Google has been working on several projects. Know more about the Google I/O 2025 event.

Google I/O 2025: Dates, time, and schedule

The Google I/O 2025 will take place from May 20 to May 21 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will also be live streamed on io.google, allowing viewers from across the world to catch all the latest announcements live. Google highlighted that these two days will be filled with announcements related to “Google's newest products, technologies, and innovations in AI, Android and more.” The first day will consist of keynotes by developers and CEO Sundar Pichai, sessions, demos, and networking opportunities.

Google I/O 2025: What to expect

As the Google I/O event inches closer, there are several speculations over announcements related to Gemini. It is suspected that Google may bring upgrades or features to its AI chatbots and generative tools. While AI could take centre stage as last year with new projects and AI models being introduced, Google is also expected to unveil Android 16 and Wear OS 6. Apart from this, Google may also showcase new features for its apps and services such as Google Maps, Gemini AI app, Google Workspace, and others. Google has also been teasing the operating system for XR headsets and glasses, the Android XR, therefore, we may also get to hear about the new OS.

While Google I/O 2025 will take place from May 20, Microsoft will also be hosting its Build conference from May 19 to May 22. Therefore, the month of May will likely be big for the tech industry.

