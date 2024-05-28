 Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

Xiaomi 14 CIVI is launching in India on June 12, 2024, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, know more about the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 28 2024, 13:27 IST
Icon
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more
Xiaomi 14 CIVI to make its debut on June 12, check details. (mi.com)

Xiaomi 14 CIVI has been in talks for some time with several leaks and rumours surfacing over the internet. However now, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the India launch date for the Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone. Based on Xiaomi and Flipkart microsite, CIVI stands for Cinematic Vision, therefore, the smartphone is expected to be a camera-centric device. Know what's coming with Xiaomi 14 CIVI ahead of launch.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI launch date

Xiaomi recently revealed the official launch date for Xiaomi 14 by creating a microsite on Flipkart and mi.com. The website also showcases some of the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone, mainly its camera details. The device will be part of the premium Xiaomi 14 series and if you are in search of a smartphone with exciting camera specifications then you must wait for Xiaomi 14 CIVI to launch on June 12, 2024. Know more about what the upcoming Xiaomi 14 CIVI has in store for users.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI expected specs

Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup which is co-engineered with Leica. It will consist of a 50MP Summilux lens with 25mm cinematic HDR support, a 50MP portrait telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will support a dual-front camera which includes a 32MP primary camera and a 32MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The microsite also revealed that the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will feature a 1.5K resolution curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Furthermore, it will also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for improved viewing experience. Lastly, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will be backed by a 4700mAh battery which will support a 67W Turbo Charge.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI price and more details will be revealed during the official announcement which is scheduled for June 12, 2024.

First Published Date: 28 May, 13:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets