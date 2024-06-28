Xiaomi 15 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, new camera setup, larger battery expected

Qualcomm is set to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC this October, and Xiaomi is expected to be the first to use it. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones will feature this new chipset and are likely to be unveiled in October as well.

Performance and Design Upgrades

Recent leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will come with a 50 MP main camera equipped with a single, wide aperture and a "super large" sensor, marking the removal of the variable aperture fexature found in its predecessor. Additionally, the device will include a 50 MP 3x telephoto periscope zoom camera and will be slightly thinner than the previous model.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro will also feature a "2K" resolution micro-curved screen similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, along with a large battery and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Although no information about a third camera was disclosed, it is expected to be another 50 MP sensor for ultrawide shots. Earlier rumours indicated that the phone would have a 50 MP triple camera setup, with the OmniVision OV50K and IMX882 sensors used for the main and 3x telephoto cameras, respectively.

Battery Improvements

The device is rumoured to be powered by a silicon-carbon negative electrode battery. This type of lithium-ion battery uses silicon for its negative electrode, which offers higher energy density compared to the graphite used in most current batteries. The tipster also mentioned that the phone will have a larger battery capacity. Previous reports suggested that the device would come with a 5,500 mAh battery and weigh less than 200 grams.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro was not officially released outside of China, and the Xiaomi 15 Pro might face the same limitation. Previous leaks also indicated that the ultrawide camera of the 15 Pro would have a 50 MP resolution, with the main camera using the 1"-type OmniVision OV50K sensor and the periscope zoom camera employing the Sony IMX882 sensor.