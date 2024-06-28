 Xiaomi 15 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, new camera setup, larger battery expected | Mobile News

Xiaomi 15 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, new camera setup, larger battery expected

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications have leaked, revealing the absence of a variable aperture in the main camera. The device is expected to feature a new chipset, improved battery, and advanced display.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 12:29 IST
Icon
Smartphone launches in March 2024: Xiaomi 14 to Nothing Phone 2a, check what's coming soon
Xiaomi 15 Pro
1/5 Xiaomi 14: According to the report the new Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch on March 7, 2024. Several leaks have been reported about its specifications. The Xiaomi 14 may come with a 6.36-inch OLED 120Hz display and it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may also feature a 50MP primary camera.  (@leijun)
Xiaomi 15 Pro
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing has been teasing this smartphone for a long time now and it will finally make its debut on March 5. The Nothing Phone 2a is a slightly lower-priced version of the Nothing Phone 2.  The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and  MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor to provide a top performance. (Nothing)
Xiaomi 15 Pro
3/5 Realme 12 Plus: The next smartphone expected to launch in March is the Realme 12 Plus. The company has recently started to tease the product on X. It is speculated to feature two models in the Realme 12 series and it may also come with a Sony OIS camera sensor based on leaks. Note that the launch date for the Realme 12 series is yet to be announced. (Realme 12 )
Xiaomi 15 Pro
4/5 Samsung Galaxy A55: The new Samsung A-series smartphone is expected to launch by the end of March or April. The Galaxy A55 may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house  Exynos 1480 processor. It was also rumored that the Galaxy A55 would support a triple camera setup, however, no clear specs were revealed. (Samsung)
Xiaomi 15 Pro
5/5 Vivo V30 Pro: The last smartphone is expected to be launched on February 28, 2024, and it will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment. To confirm the claims we will have to wait for the smartphone to be launched in India.
Xiaomi 15 Pro
icon View all Images
Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphone leaks reveal new camera features and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. (unsplash)

Qualcomm is set to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC this October, and Xiaomi is expected to be the first to use it. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones will feature this new chipset and are likely to be unveiled in October as well.

Performance and Design Upgrades

Recent leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will come with a 50 MP main camera equipped with a single, wide aperture and a "super large" sensor, marking the removal of the variable aperture fexature found in its predecessor. Additionally, the device will include a 50 MP 3x telephoto periscope zoom camera and will be slightly thinner than the previous model.

More about Xiaomi 15 Pro
Xiaomi 15 Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.82 inches Display Size
₹68,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S launched to take on iPhone 13, possibly iPhone 14 too

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Xiaomi 15 Pro will also feature a "2K" resolution micro-curved screen similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, along with a large battery and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Although no information about a third camera was disclosed, it is expected to be another 50 MP sensor for ultrawide shots. Earlier rumours indicated that the phone would have a 50 MP triple camera setup, with the OmniVision OV50K and IMX882 sensors used for the main and 3x telephoto cameras, respectively.

Also read: Xiaomi 12 Lite launched: Uses same chipset as Xiaomi 11 Lite NE but gets other upgrades

Battery Improvements

The device is rumoured to be powered by a silicon-carbon negative electrode battery. This type of lithium-ion battery uses silicon for its negative electrode, which offers higher energy density compared to the graphite used in most current batteries. The tipster also mentioned that the phone will have a larger battery capacity. Previous reports suggested that the device would come with a 5,500 mAh battery and weigh less than 200 grams.

Also read: Have Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i? Get FREE YouTube Premium subscription now

The Xiaomi 14 Pro was not officially released outside of China, and the Xiaomi 15 Pro might face the same limitation. Previous leaks also indicated that the ultrawide camera of the 15 Pro would have a 50 MP resolution, with the main camera using the 1"-type OmniVision OV50K sensor and the periscope zoom camera employing the Sony IMX882 sensor.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 12:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Xiaomi 15 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, new camera setup, larger battery expected
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI

Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series
Best Gaming Chairs

Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world

Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand
Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets