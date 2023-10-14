 Xiaomi 15 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 68,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Xiaomi15Pro_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
1/1 Xiaomi15Pro_Display_6.82inches(17.32cm)
Key Specs
₹68,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP
50 MP
5500 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi 15 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi 15 Pro in India is Rs. 68,990.  This is the Xiaomi 15 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Xiaomi 15 Pro in India is Rs. 68,990.  This is the Xiaomi 15 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 15 Pro

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Xiaomi 15 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 386 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Android v13
  • Xiaomi
  • December 19, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 12 GB
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 512 GB
