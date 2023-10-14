Xiaomi 15 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi 15 Pro Xiaomi 15 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 68,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹68,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi 15 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5500 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v13

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date December 19, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM 12 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

