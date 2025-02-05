Xiaomi 15 Ultra and SU7 Ultra electric sedan set for launch this month: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi is making waves with exciting new product announcements, as the company prepares to unveil two major releases. CEO Lei Jun kicked off the new year by presenting red envelopes to employees, sparking buzz over the "Ultra" branding. As the company resumes operations after the Chinese New Year holiday, Xiaomi's official Weibo account and key executives, including Lu Weibing and Wang Teng Thomas, have confirmed that both the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric sedan and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone will be officially announced in China by the end of February.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Electric Sedan

A leaked poster has added to the excitement, revealing that Xiaomi plans to hold a launch event on February 26, 2025, at 7 pm local time. This event is expected to introduce both the SU7 Ultra and 15 Ultra to the public. The company is expected to make an official confirmation soon, with both devices also set to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, in early March.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is expected to be the company's most powerful electric sedan yet. With a triple-motor configuration, including two V8s and one V6s, it delivers a massive 1,548 horsepower. This impressive power enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.98 seconds, while reaching 0 to 200 km/h in 5.86 seconds. The top speed exceeds 350 km/h, making it a formidable competitor in the electric vehicle market. The SU7 Ultra also features CATL's Kirin Gen 2 battery technology, and while originally slated for a March release, it is now expected to debut ahead of schedule.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

On the smartphone front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra promises to be the company's most advanced mobile device. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone will feature a Leica-branded quad-camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, positioning it as a powerhouse for mobile photography. Additional features include a 2K quad-curved OLED display, a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and satellite communication support. Expected to start at around 6,499 Yuan (Rs.78,173), the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will compete with other flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra.