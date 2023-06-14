Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active launched; check price and specs

Xiaomi India today announced the launch of two new products in its portfolio – Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 11:32 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an immersive display and thin body
Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an immersive display and thin body (Xiaomi )
Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an immersive display and thin body
Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an immersive display and thin body (Xiaomi )

Xiaomi India has announced the launch of its tablet - the Xiaomi Pad 6. Apart from this, while expanding its AIoT portfolio, Xiaomi also announced the launch of its wireless earbuds - Redmi Buds 4 Active.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and it is 24% faster compared to its predecessor. Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 11-inch display, 2.8K resolution with 309 Pixels Per Inch, and a segment-leading 144hz refresh rate. At just 490 gms, the Xiaomi Pad 6 weighs 21 gms lesser than its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a Unibody Metal design, and at just 6.51 mm in thickness, is one of the thinnest tablets in the segment.

It is available in two colours - the classic Graphite Grey and chic Mist Blue.

"Xiaomi Pad 6 is designed for the ever-evolving consumer. The tablet not only enhances creativity and usability but also builds on our promise of delivering a complete user experience powered by impeccable connectivity and superior performance, letting the users do everything better”, said Anuj Sharma - Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India. "

Redmi Buds 4 Active

The Redmi Buds 4 Active is equipped with 12mm Bass Pro drivers. It also touts an up to 30 hours of ultra-long battery life. The buds also feature Environmental Noise Cancellation technology.

"With an upbeat design, great battery life and a deep, immersive bass experience for audio enthusiasts to enjoy every single note, Redmi Buds 4 Active bring in a refreshing turn to the audio segment,” said Sharma.

For Redmi Buds 4 Active, Xiaomi India has collaborated with Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Pricing and availability

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in two storage variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB starting 21st June 2023 across Mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi retail partners.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available at a starting price of Rs. 28,999.

Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in two colours - Bass Black and Air White starting 20th June. It is priced at Rs. 1,399. Consumers will be able to avail the buds at an introductory offer of Rs. 1,199 till 23rd June 2023.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 11:32 IST
