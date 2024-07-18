 Honor 200 - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Web Stories News
Honor200_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Honor200_FrontCamera_50MP
Honor200_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39929/heroimage/162602-v5-honor-200-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Honor200_3
Release date : 18 Jul 2024

Honor 200

Honor 200 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 200 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 200 now with free delivery.
Black Moonlight White
256 GB
This product is currently not available on Amazon

Honor 200 Variants & Price

The price for the Honor 200 in India is Rs. 30,999.  This is the Honor 200 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Moonlight White. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Realme 13 Pro 256GB
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Monet Gold, Monet Purple, Emerald Green
10% OFF
₹27,999 ₹30,999
Buy Now
Honor 200 Realme 13 Pro 256gb

OnePlus Nord 4
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green
₹29,998
Buy Now
Honor 200 Oneplus Nord 4

OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Midnight Navy, Dusk Pink
15% OFF
₹27,999 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Honor 200 Oppo F27 Pro Plus

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver
26% OFF
₹23,700 ₹31,999
Buy Now
Honor 200 Infinix Gt 20 Pro 5g
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5200 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP

Honor 200 Summary

Honor 200 full specifications, price in India, launch date and more

The Honor 200 series launch is set for July, but the official launch date announcement is awaited. The series includes two models: The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro and the devices are already available in several global markets. Now, the smartphone will soon be announced in the Indian market as Amazon has created a dedicated page for the upcoming products, showcasing their design. Based on leaks and rumours, know what Honor 200 has to offer.

Honor 200 Price in India

In the UK, the Honor 200 was announced at a starting price of GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 53500). However, the India price is yet to be announced at the launch.

Honor 200 design, display, camera, processor and more

The Honor 200 may resemble the UK variant in terms of design which consists of an oval camera module housing three camera sensors along with an LED flashlight. The smartphone is expected to have a unique back panel that may have two patterns of textured combination. Based on reports, the Honor 200 consists of curved edges and a punch-hole selfie camera on the display.

With Honor 200, the company is expected to provide 6.7 inch-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4000nits peak brightness. The display may also support capacitive touch for easy navigation. For performance, the Honor 200 is expected to be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

For photography, the Honor 200 will likely feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP f/1.95 main camera, a 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera. On the front, the smartphone may include a 50MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is expected to be backed by a 5200 mAh battery that may support 100W fast charging and 66W wireless fast charging.

The Honor 200 is speculated to run on custom-based Magic UI which will be based on Android 14. Lastly, it will come with a Dual SIM, 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more.

FAQ

What processor is supported by the Honor 200?

The Honor 200 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor in India.

What are the camera specs of the Honor 200?

The Honor 200 may include 3 camera sensors: a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will likely feature a 50MP selfie camera.

What is the price of Honor 200?

The price for Honor 200 is yet to be determined in India. However, in the UK it comes at a starting price of GBP 499.99

Honor 200 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Battery

    5200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super, 100W: 49 % in 15 minutes

  • Height

    161.5 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Moonlight White

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Weight

    187 grams

  • Width

    74.6 mm

  • Pixel Density

    436 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    1200x2664 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.96 %

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(Exmor RS)

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.95, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.56" sensor size, IMX906, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.63 GHz, Single core, Cortex A715 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 720

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 8 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Web Stories

iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart: Know about this amazing exchange offer

Aug 05, 2024

iPhone 15 gets 11% percent discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers

Aug 03, 2024

Oppo K12x 5G goes on sale in India: Check discounts and EMI offers on Flipkart

Aug 02, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 launched: 8 things to know about the mid-range smartphone

Aug 02, 2024

iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers

Aug 02, 2024
Web Stories

Related Honor News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 05 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Honor Mobile   /   Honor 200

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹117,999 ₹144,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999 ₹119,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Motorola Edge 50

  • Jungle Green
  • 8 GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Vivo V40

  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,999
Check Details

Nothing Phone 2a Plus 12GB RAM

  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹29,999
Check Details

OPPO K12x

  • Midnight Violet
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Google Pixel 9A

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details

Motorola Razr Plus 2023

  • Viva Magenta
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

Vivo Y35s

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,990
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy A76

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 05 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Honor Mobile   /   Honor 200
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Honor 200
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender