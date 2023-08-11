Home Opinion 6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade will spend a record $41.5 billion on back-to-school shopping this year.

By:AP
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 07:25 IST
Apple Back to School
College students can qualify for “education pricing” from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and Dell. (Pexels)
Apple Back to School
College students can qualify for “education pricing” from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and Dell. (Pexels)

When Meghan Lakata's kids return to school from summer break, they'll have new (to them) clothes and supplies. But thanks to some creative shopping habits, the mother of two isn't stressed over back-to-school spending.

Lakata, a pre-K teacher in Maryland, uses tools like state sales tax holidays, cash-back apps, and buy-nothing groups to keep back-to-school costs down. Bulk purchases help, too.

“I have the two kids and there's a lot of overlap in what they need,” Lakata says. “So if I can get like a big 48-count of pencils, I'm going to do that.”

If back-to-school spending forecasts for 2023 are correct, every little bit of savings might help. According to the National Retail Federation. families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade will spend a record $41.5 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. An additional $94 billion will be spent on back-to-college shopping. Those figures make the back-to-school season the second-largest spending period of the year, after holiday shopping.

Here's how to keep more money in your pocket this season.

1. SALES TAX HOLIDAYS

Search your state tax administrator's website to see whether your state is one of several with a tax-free holiday. If so, in-person and online shopping for items like clothing, books, school supplies, and electronics during the designated time frame could provide a 4%-7% pad to your budget.

“I'm planning on getting the kids a couple of new items they want and school supplies that week,” Lakata said, adding that she'll save 6% without sales tax.

These holidays generally run in July or August. Lakata says this is the time to buy supplies, not only for the tax exemption, but because items are cheaper.

“That box of crayons that's 50 cents in August is going to be like $2.50 in December,” she says. “They drop the prices so much for back-to-school, but we feel like we can't get the same deals if we restock midyear. You're going to pay a lot more.”

2. STUDENT DISCOUNTS ON ELECTRONICS

Electronics top the planned back-to-school expenditure list in 2023, with an estimated $38 billion to be spent for K-12 and college students, according to the NRF survey.

College students can qualify for “education pricing” from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Dell. This could lead to savings of 10%-20% or more on that new laptop, tablet, phone, or monitor.

Plan to purchase directly through the manufacturer to get the discount; purchases at big box stores like Best Buy or Walmart generally won't count.

3. BUY-NOTHING GROUPS

An estimated $25 billion will be spent on back-to-school and back-to-college clothing this season, the NRF says. But that could be an expense to offset with your local buy-nothing group.

Buy-nothing groups offer a way for individuals to rehome and gift goods to one another, with no buying, selling, or bartering. You can find your community on the Buy Nothing Project website.

“I try to get as much as I can on the buy-nothing Facebook page,” Lakata says. “I got an entire wardrobe of clothes for my kids. I don't buy new clothes often for them, just because you can get them for free.”

4. CREDIT CARD BONUSES

Many new credit cards come with a sign-up offer that can earn you hundreds of dollars worth of cash-back or travel rewards. Since you'll have to spend a certain amount of money in a specific window to earn those rewards, periods of high spending can be the perfect time to get a new card and offset some of your costs.

But aim to pay your statement in full each month. If you carry a balance, the interest can negate any rewards.

5. BUY IN BULK

Whether it's lunch food or school supplies, buying in bulk can lead to big savings — but have a plan. Overpurchasing can erode the savings you made elsewhere.

Lakata says she looks at the school supply list and identifies things both her kids, in 4th and 5th grades, will use; then she buys those items in bulk at a discount.

“Composition notebooks can often be cheaper in a multipack, and last year both kids needed them,” she said. “Or plastic folders. I can get a six-pack of those instead of buying them individually and save money.”

6. CASH-BACK APPS AND WEBSITES

Whether you shop in-store or online, a few extra steps – or clicks – can get you a percentage back on your purchases.

Apps like Receipt Hog and Ibotta provide cash back for in-store purchases if you scan your receipt. Once the purchase is verified, cash back or rewards redeemable for gift cards will be deposited into your account.

“After any shopping trip, I take a quick picture of my receipt using cash-back apps,” Lakata said. “Those little points add up.”

If you prefer shopping online, visit a cash-back portal like Top Cashback or Rakuten before you pay. Such portals offer percentages back at a multitude of websites, as long as you click through from the portal first. Your bank or credit card may also offer bonus rewards for shopping through their websites.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 07:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets