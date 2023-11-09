Icon
Home Opinion As Banking Goes Digital, Finance Apps Are Still Too Risky

As Banking Goes Digital, Finance Apps Are Still Too Risky

A new proposal from regulators would standardize data-sharing rules and better secure online transactions. It’s overdue.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 07:37 IST
Icon
Online payment
For customers, the ability to seamlessly share financial information with other companies has obvious benefits. So-called open banking can spur competition, both by making it easier to change providers and by encouraging innovation. (Pexels)
Online payment
For customers, the ability to seamlessly share financial information with other companies has obvious benefits. So-called open banking can spur competition, both by making it easier to change providers and by encouraging innovation. (Pexels)

For years, Americans have been giving their banking data to financial apps such as Venmo, YNAB and Rocket Mortgage. And for years, banks have been trying to figure out how to deal with the security risks. A new proposal from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suggests a better way.

For customers, the ability to seamlessly share financial information with other companies has obvious benefits. So-called open banking can spur competition, both by making it easier to change providers and by encouraging innovation. Furnishing potential lenders with up-to-date information on an individual's spending and savings can also result in better lending decisions. All told, the practice has proved broadly popular: About 100 million consumers have authorized a third party to access their account data.

Some banks resisted this trend, concerned that sensitive data like user names and passwords — and ultimately money — could be stolen. Others accepted the risks to keep their customers happy. The result was a patchwork of varying permissions and security standards. The biggest banks developed application programming interfaces, or APIs, to transfer data more securely and negotiated detailed agreements with the third parties that connect apps to the banking system. But for about half of third-party data access transactions, customers still need to share their online banking credentials, a risky practice that should be phased out. Meanwhile, banks still control the terms of data sharing — not consumers.

So the CFPB's Oct. 19 proposal — which would mandate that banks develop APIs so that customers can share their data with other companies securely and free of charge — is mostly a welcome step. As the regulator takes feedback over the next few weeks, however, it should be open to some improvements.

First, the rule's scope seems unnecessarily limited. Information on mortgages and auto and student loans isn't included, for instance, even though some banks have already developed systems to share such information. Although the CFPB plans to expand the rule over time, why not encourage banks to develop APIs now to cover as many data types as they would eventually need to share?Next, deciding what data is “reasonably necessary” for an application shouldn't be up to fintech companies alone, as in the current rule, because of the temptation to exaggerate what they really need. Nor should it be left to the banks, which might try to thwart competition by being overly restrictive. Instead, the CFPB should assign that responsibility to an industry body such as Financial Data Exchange, a nonprofit that represents both banks and third parties and has already worked out data-sharing standards.

Finally, the bureau should establish clear liability for third parties that fail to keep data secure, especially if customers lose money. If the third party is another bank or regulated financial company, then such rules are already established. But in other cases, banks would have to deal with the costs up front — reimbursing customers, for instance — and then seek redress through the legal system, which can take years.

As banking grows increasingly digital, making data-sharing more secure is an essential goal. This proposal would be a step in the right direction.

The Editorial Board publishes the views of the editors across a range of national and global affairs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 07:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon