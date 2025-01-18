Latest Tech News Photos 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see in the upcoming GTA 6 Trailer 2

5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see in the upcoming GTA 6 Trailer 2

GTA 6 fans eagerly await the second trailer, hoping for exciting reveals, including new vehicles, a second city, multiple protagonists, and more. Here’s what to expect.

New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
