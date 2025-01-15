Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

Nintendo is set to reveal the much-awaited Switch 2 on January 16, with new details about its hardware and upcoming software. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 13:47 IST
Icon
Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more
Nintendo Switch 2
1/8 The Nintendo Switch is approaching its eighth anniversary, with rumours pointing to a new console release in 2025. While it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of great gaming to enjoy on the Switch. Here’s a list of standout games from 2024 to check out. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/8 Bakeru: This charming platformer has been underappreciated but is a must-play for fans of Nintendo 64-style 3D platformers. You play as Bakeru, a boy from the Tanuki clan. Armed with a taiko drum and transformation powers, you battle spirits across Japan, collecting themed souvenirs and tackling quirky challenges along the way. (Nintendo)
image caption
3/8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Zelda fans rejoice! For the first time, Zelda takes centre stage in her own adventure. With her special echo wand, she can capture and summon copies of objects and enemies to solve puzzles and defeat foes. The adorable art style adds a unique flair to this inventive take on the classic Zelda formula. (Nintendo)
image caption
4/8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This remastered GameCube classic has been reintroduced on the Switch with its beloved cast and engaging RPG gameplay. Players must use timing-based attacks while trying to keep the audience entertained during battles. The updated version brings this cult favourite to a new generation of players. (Nintendo)
image caption
5/8 Super Mario Party Jamboree:  Super Mario Party Jamboree adds fresh gameplay elements while preserving the fun. The buddy system lets players team up with characters who can assist or hinder them. Extra-large mini-games and a Pro variant make this an exciting addition to the Mario Party series. (Nintendo)
image caption
6/8 Animal Well: A mysterious pixelated 2D platformer, Animal Well offers open-world exploration and Mario-like jumping puzzles. With no guides to follow, players must discover its secrets on their own, blending exploration with a sense of mystery that will keep players guessing. (Nintendo)
image caption
7/8 Neva: Neva is an emotional indie title from the developer of Gris. Players care for a baby fox in a visually stunning world. The game’s emotional depth, especially for parents, offers a poignant experience sure to resonate with many. (Nintendo)
image caption
8/8 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: This 2024 release combines side-scrolling Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Despite Ubisoft’s decision to disband the development team, the game’s challenging combat, expansive world, and player-friendly tools- like pinned screenshots to the map, ensure it remains a standout title. (Nintendo)
Nintendo Switch 2
icon View all Images
Nintendo may reveal the highly anticipated Switch 2 on January 16, with more details soon. (REUTERS)

Nintendo's much-anticipated handheld gaming device, the Switch 2, might finally be unveiled on January 16. This news comes from multiple sources, including tipster NatetheHate and the gaming outlet Video Game Chronicles.

The Nintendo Switch has been a dominant player in the gaming world for nearly eight years, approaching nearly 150 million units sold. However, after such a lengthy lifespan, a successor seems inevitable. It appears that the reveal of this successor is imminent.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks and Reports Point to January 16 Reveal

Recent leaks and credible news reports indicate that the Switch 2 could be officially announced this week. After years of speculation, gamers are finally expecting answers about the next major console in the Nintendo Switch family. While there's always the chance that the announcement might not happen, the signs are strong that the wait will soon be over.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Nintendo Switch 2 Release: What to Expect

However, key details about the Switch 2 remain uncertain. The exact name of the console is still up in the air, with “Switch 2” being an assumption at this point. Moreover, while the reveal is expected to take place soon, Nintendo has yet to confirm an official date. The company did, however, state in May 2024 that the successor to the Nintendo Switch would be revealed by the end of its fiscal year, which concludes on March 31, 2025. That gives Nintendo a deadline but does not necessarily imply a long wait.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed

Sources from various credible outlets, including Video Game ChroniclesThe Verge, and the Nate the Hate podcast, suggest that January 16 could be the day of the Switch 2's first look. According to these reports, Nintendo will likely focus on the hardware in the initial reveal, with less emphasis on the games. The company will likely give fans a glimpse of what's to come, confirming the console's existence and highlighting its design.

Following this hardware-focused unveiling, Nintendo is expected to host a second event in February or March, where more details about the software lineup will be revealed. This strategy mirrors the company's approach for the original Switch, which was introduced in a brief trailer in October 2016, followed by a larger software showcase in January 2017 before hitting store shelves in March 2017.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 13:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets