Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

Nintendo's much-anticipated handheld gaming device, the Switch 2, might finally be unveiled on January 16. This news comes from multiple sources, including tipster NatetheHate and the gaming outlet Video Game Chronicles.

The Nintendo Switch has been a dominant player in the gaming world for nearly eight years, approaching nearly 150 million units sold. However, after such a lengthy lifespan, a successor seems inevitable. It appears that the reveal of this successor is imminent.

Also read: Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks and Reports Point to January 16 Reveal

Recent leaks and credible news reports indicate that the Switch 2 could be officially announced this week. After years of speculation, gamers are finally expecting answers about the next major console in the Nintendo Switch family. While there's always the chance that the announcement might not happen, the signs are strong that the wait will soon be over.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Nintendo Switch 2 Release: What to Expect

However, key details about the Switch 2 remain uncertain. The exact name of the console is still up in the air, with “Switch 2” being an assumption at this point. Moreover, while the reveal is expected to take place soon, Nintendo has yet to confirm an official date. The company did, however, state in May 2024 that the successor to the Nintendo Switch would be revealed by the end of its fiscal year, which concludes on March 31, 2025. That gives Nintendo a deadline but does not necessarily imply a long wait.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed

Sources from various credible outlets, including Video Game Chronicles, The Verge, and the Nate the Hate podcast, suggest that January 16 could be the day of the Switch 2's first look. According to these reports, Nintendo will likely focus on the hardware in the initial reveal, with less emphasis on the games. The company will likely give fans a glimpse of what's to come, confirming the console's existence and highlighting its design.

Following this hardware-focused unveiling, Nintendo is expected to host a second event in February or March, where more details about the software lineup will be revealed. This strategy mirrors the company's approach for the original Switch, which was introduced in a brief trailer in October 2016, followed by a larger software showcase in January 2017 before hitting store shelves in March 2017.