CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans can look forward to a fresh wave of excitement as Krafton introduces the 3.6 update, loaded with new features and gameplay enhancements. Content creator CarryMinati takes centre stage in a teaser video, offering his signature humour and engaging commentary to highlight the update's major elements. His unique approach adds an entertaining layer to the usually technical update breakdown.

BGMI 3.6 Update: New Floating Island and Gameplay Areas

Theupdate brings a new floating island called Sacred Quartet, featuring areas like the Four Guardians Sect and Fire Stone. This addition promises to add an intriguing dimension to the game, with new territories for players to explore and conquer.

Several gameplay enhancements come with the BGMI 3.6 update. The Aqua Dragon provides players with a strategic advantage by reducing damage and offering healing during enemy rushes. Additionally, players can summon the Nature Spirit Deer, which can teleport and flank enemies, creating new tactical opportunities. The World Wind Tiger allows for fast movement across the map without taking damage, making it easier to escape dangerous combat situations.

A new feature, the Flaming Phoenix, lets players perform high jumps and set the battleground on fire, adding a fiery twist to the gameplay. Spirit Gates also allows players to re-enter events if they fall, ensuring they stay engaged in the action.

BGMI 3.6 Update: Rewards and Special Events

The update also brings changes to vehicles, including an auto-drive feature, making navigation across the battlegrounds smoother and more efficient. The Royal Pass, available for 360 UC, offers exciting new rewards, including crate coupons, outfits, and a glider. Additionally, Gold Spins will be available, starting at 10 UC, allowing players to unlock further rewards.

Moreover, a major event, the Hero's Battle, will run from February 11 to March 10. During this period, players can vote for their favourite creators and win exciting rewards.

With its new features and community-driven events, the BGMI 3.6 update offers something for every player. CarryMinati's humorous approach to the announcement has surely piqued the interest of players eager to dive back into the game and explore the latest changes.