Amazon Prime Day Sale: Kodak HD LED TVs get massive price cuts; check now

Kodak is offering unprecedented discounts during the upcoming Amazon Prime Days sale on its TVs. Starting from July 15th, customers can take advantage of the two-day sale and purchase a wide range of  Kodak TVs starting at an incredible price of Rs. 6,299. Special offers on HDFC Bank cards, including no-cost EMIs, will also be available.
The sale includes the official CA PRO, 9XPRO, and KODAK Matrix QLED Series, all of which have some exciting deals. Kodak QLED televisions, in collaboration with the Google TV platform, will be available in three screen sizes: 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, with prices starting at INR 31,999. These TVs boast advanced features such as DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.  
Kodak CA PRO 43
The KODAK CA PRO range of televisions provides an exceptional viewing experience with features like an innovative Google TV interface, a 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround. With prices starting at INR 27,999, these TVs also offer multiple connectivity options, including USB 2.0, HDMI 3, ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v5.0.   (HT Tech)
The Kodak 9XPRO TVs are a premium TV series powered by ANDROID 11, featuring an ARM Cortex A55*4 REALTEK processor, DOLBY DIGITAL sound, 30W speaker output, built-in Netflix, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM.  
Kodak 75-inch 4K QLED TV (75MT5044) delivers a superior viewing experience with features such as DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.
