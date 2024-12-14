Latest Tech News Photos Coursera Learner Trends 2024: 10 most popular online courses in India in 2024

Coursera Learner Trends 2024: 10 most popular online courses in India in 2024

Know about the top online courses in India in 2024, where most of the courses focus on AI. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2024, 09:00 IST
Coursera Learner Trends 2024: 10 most popular online courses in India in 2024
Coursera, the online learning platform released Learner Trends 2024 which highlighted annual learner trends for India. The data showcased that over 27 million learners registered for online courses and most of them were focused on AI and ML. The report said that Coursera recorded a 4x increase in GenAI enrollments in the country, now based on the data here are the top 10 online courses in India in 2024.  (Pexels)
photos
1/11 Coursera, the online learning platform released Learner Trends 2024 which highlighted annual learner trends for India. The data showcased that over 27 million learners registered for online courses and most of them were focused on AI and ML. The report said that Coursera recorded a 4x increase in GenAI enrollments in the country, now based on the data here are the top 10 online courses in India in 2024.  (Pexels)
AI
AI For Everyone by DeepLearning.AI: This course is designed for non-technical and engineering professionals. This course focuses on the business aspects of AI. (Pexels )
2/11 AI For Everyone by DeepLearning.AI: This course is designed for non-technical and engineering professionals. This course focuses on the business aspects of AI. (Pexels )
Generative AI
2. Generative AI for Everyone by DeepLearning.AI: This course covers the basics of what is generative AI and how it works, its use cases, and more.  (Pixabay)
3/11 2. Generative AI for Everyone by DeepLearning.AI: This course covers the basics of what is generative AI and how it works, its use cases, and more.  (Pixabay)
Data Science
3. Python for Data Science, AI & Development by IBM: This course provides in-depth knowledge of the coding language Python for Data Science and Software Development. (Pixabay)
4/11 3. Python for Data Science, AI & Development by IBM: This course provides in-depth knowledge of the coding language Python for Data Science and Software Development. (Pixabay)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details
Generative AI
4. Introduction to Generative AI by Google Cloud: This course is similar to other basic generative AI courses that focus on what is GenAI, how it works, types of AI models, etc. (Pixabay)
5/11 4. Introduction to Generative AI by Google Cloud: This course is similar to other basic generative AI courses that focus on what is GenAI, how it works, types of AI models, etc. (Pixabay)
data analytics
5. Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere by Google: This is a data analytics course that helps learners gain analytical thinking and learn about the role of spreadsheets, query languages, and data visualization tools. (Pexels)
6/11 5. Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere by Google: This is a data analytics course that helps learners gain analytical thinking and learn about the role of spreadsheets, query languages, and data visualization tools. (Pexels)
Cybersecurity
6. Foundations of Cybersecurity by Google: This course provides a roadmap to learners on how to become a cybersecurity analyst. It talks about skills, knowledge common tools, ethics, and other aspects of cybersecurity. (Pexels)
7/11 6. Foundations of Cybersecurity by Google: This course provides a roadmap to learners on how to become a cybersecurity analyst. It talks about skills, knowledge common tools, ethics, and other aspects of cybersecurity. (Pexels)
DeepLearning
7. Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification by Stanford University & DeepLearning.AI: This course helps learners develop machine learning models using Python.  (Pexels )
image caption
8/11 7. Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification by Stanford University & DeepLearning.AI: This course helps learners develop machine learning models using Python.  (Pexels )
Financial Markets
8. Financial Markets by Yale University: This course has 7 modules that talk about the basics of the financial market and how one can build a career in finance. (Pexels)
image caption
9/11 8. Financial Markets by Yale University: This course has 7 modules that talk about the basics of the financial market and how one can build a career in finance. (Pexels)
Google AI
9. Google AI Essentials by Google: This course helps users learn how to use generative AI tools ideas, content, and decision-making to improve productivity and day-to-day tasks.  (Pexels )
10/11 9. Google AI Essentials by Google: This course helps users learn how to use generative AI tools ideas, content, and decision-making to improve productivity and day-to-day tasks.  (Pexels )
Project Management
10. Foundations of Project Management by Google: This course provides in-depth knowledge of the responsibilities of a project manager across different industries. (Pexels)
11/11 10. Foundations of Project Management by Google: This course provides in-depth knowledge of the responsibilities of a project manager across different industries. (Pexels)
First Published Date: 14 Dec, 09:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, not The Last of Us 3, is PlayStation’s next big game; Naughty Dog unveils trailer
The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise
GTA 6

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know
The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets