 GTA 6, Mafia 4, Black Ops 2 Sequel, and more exciting game releases anticipated in 2025 | Photos
Home Photos GTA 6, Mafia 4, Black Ops 2 Sequel, and more exciting game releases anticipated in 2025

GTA 6, Mafia 4, Black Ops 2 Sequel, and more exciting game releases anticipated in 2025

Gamers can expect an exciting 2025 with upcoming releases like GTA 6, Mafia 4, and more, promising immersive gameplay across various genres.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 12:31 IST
GTA 6, Mafia 4, Black Ops 2 Sequel, and more exciting game releases anticipated in 2025
The year 2025 is expected to bring a lineup of highly anticipated games. Titles like Grand Theft Auto 6, Mafia 4, and more are expected to deliver fresh gaming experiences. Fans are eager for these releases, as previous entries in the series have become popular hits. These games span various genres, promising exciting gameplay across multiple platforms. (Rockstar Games, X)
photos
1/7 The year 2025 is expected to bring a lineup of highly anticipated games. Titles like Grand Theft Auto 6, Mafia 4, and more are expected to deliver fresh gaming experiences. Fans are eager for these releases, as previous entries in the series have become popular hits. These games span various genres, promising exciting gameplay across multiple platforms. (Rockstar Games, X)
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated action-adventure games. Set to launch in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox, it returns players to the streets of Vice City. The game introduces two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, as they navigate a world of crime and danger, featuring a vast map with new sports activities like basketball, golf, and fishing. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated action-adventure games. Set to launch in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox, it returns players to the streets of Vice City. The game introduces two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, as they navigate a world of crime and danger, featuring a vast map with new sports activities like basketball, golf, and fishing. (Rockstar Games)
Mafia 4
Mafia 4: The Old Country: Mafia 4, known as "MafiaThe Old Country," will take players back to early 1900s Sicily. The game focuses on a gripping crime narrative in an open world, offering a fresh take on the mafia genre. Expected in late 2025, it will launch on PS5, Xbox, and Windows. More details, including screenshots, will be revealed in December 2024. (Steam)
image caption
3/7 Mafia 4: The Old Country: Mafia 4, known as "MafiaThe Old Country," will take players back to early 1900s Sicily. The game focuses on a gripping crime narrative in an open world, offering a fresh take on the mafia genre. Expected in late 2025, it will launch on PS5, Xbox, and Windows. More details, including screenshots, will be revealed in December 2024. (Steam)
Black Ops 2 Sequel
Black Ops 2 Sequel: Call of Duty fans can look forward to a sequel to Black Ops 2, expected in 2025. Leaks suggest the game will continue the story set in 2030, with updated gameplay mechanics like the "pick 10" create-a-class system and round-based zombies. The title could be called Black Ops 6 and promises to evolve the Call of Duty experience. (Reddit)
image caption
4/7 Black Ops 2 Sequel: Call of Duty fans can look forward to a sequel to Black Ops 2, expected in 2025. Leaks suggest the game will continue the story set in 2030, with updated gameplay mechanics like the "pick 10" create-a-class system and round-based zombies. The title could be called Black Ops 6 and promises to evolve the Call of Duty experience. (Reddit)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Ghost of Yōtei
Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, arrives in 2025. Set in 1603 around Mount Yōtei, players will explore a new region in Japan, playing as a masked hero named Atsu. The game’s world features sprawling grasslands and untamed lands beyond Japan's rule. This PS5 exclusive might later come to PC and other platforms. (Playstation)
image caption
5/7 Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, arrives in 2025. Set in 1603 around Mount Yōtei, players will explore a new region in Japan, playing as a masked hero named Atsu. The game’s world features sprawling grasslands and untamed lands beyond Japan's rule. This PS5 exclusive might later come to PC and other platforms. (Playstation)
Little Nightmares 3
Little Nightmares 3 will launch in 2025, offering a puzzle-platform horror adventure. The game follows two child protagonists, Low and Alone, as they navigate the eerie world of "The Nowhere." Players will solve puzzles and encounter terrifying threats. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Windows. (Steam)
image caption
6/7 Little Nightmares 3 will launch in 2025, offering a puzzle-platform horror adventure. The game follows two child protagonists, Low and Alone, as they navigate the eerie world of "The Nowhere." Players will solve puzzles and encounter terrifying threats. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Windows. (Steam)
GTA 6, Mafia 4, Black Ops 2 Sequel, and more exciting game releases anticipated in 2025
The 2025 game releases span a wide range of genres, from action-adventure to horror and puzzle-solving. Players will explore new worlds, face immersive challenges, and experience diverse gameplay. These releases promise compelling stories and rich environments, making 2025 a memorable year for gamers across all platforms. (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 The 2025 game releases span a wide range of genres, from action-adventure to horror and puzzle-solving. Players will explore new worlds, face immersive challenges, and experience diverse gameplay. These releases promise compelling stories and rich environments, making 2025 a memorable year for gamers across all platforms. (Pexels)
First Published Date: 01 Oct, 12:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5 pro, ps5, ps4

PS5, PS4 gamers unable to play online games as PSN goes down—Here's Sony's response
GTA 6 launch inches closer as GTA 5 tops European sales charts 11 years after release

GTA 6 launch inches closer as GTA 5 tops European sales charts 11 years after release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 2, 2022: Get free rewards from this website; Get the link.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Camper’s guide for smart play
Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video

Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video
GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets