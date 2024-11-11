Latest Tech News Photos GTA 6: Top 5 leaks that will get you excited about Rockstar’s next big game

GTA 6: Top 5 leaks that will get you excited about Rockstar’s next big game

GTA 6 is set to exceed expectations with its incredible attention to detail and vast amount of content. Here are 5 leaks and rumours that are sure to get you excited.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 17:36 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6 Map: Based on the GTA 6 trailer and the leaks we've seen, GTA 6's game world, set in Leonida—Rockstar’s take on Florida—is set to be vast and more expansive than anything we've seen before from the Take-Two-owned studio. It won't just feature Vice City, with its skyscrapers and beaches. You can expect crocodile-infested swamps, countryside, and even rural areas. (Rockstar Games)
photos
1/5 GTA 6 Map: Based on the GTA 6 trailer and the leaks we've seen, GTA 6's game world, set in Leonida—Rockstar’s take on Florida—is set to be vast and more expansive than anything we've seen before from the Take-Two-owned studio. It won't just feature Vice City, with its skyscrapers and beaches. You can expect crocodile-infested swamps, countryside, and even rural areas. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
A New Open-ended Mission Design: Another major development for GTA 6 could be a new approach to mission design. As reported by TweakTown, the game is expected to offer more freedom in how players approach missions, providing a non-linear experience and greater character interaction. This shift could give players the flexibility to tackle tasks in unique ways, rather than following a predetermined path. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/5 A New Open-ended Mission Design: Another major development for GTA 6 could be a new approach to mission design. As reported by TweakTown, the game is expected to offer more freedom in how players approach missions, providing a non-linear experience and greater character interaction. This shift could give players the flexibility to tackle tasks in unique ways, rather than following a predetermined path. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Realistic NPCs: If you've played Rockstar’s other recent games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll be familiar with how detailed the NPCs are—from looting you to asking you to save their life. Now, with GTA 6, things are expected to be even more immersive. Imagine being able to point a gun at a random NPC in Leonida’s countryside, only to be kidnapped by them.  (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/5 Realistic NPCs: If you've played Rockstar’s other recent games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll be familiar with how detailed the NPCs are—from looting you to asking you to save their life. Now, with GTA 6, things are expected to be even more immersive. Imagine being able to point a gun at a random NPC in Leonida’s countryside, only to be kidnapped by them.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 teaser
Gyms and Dynamic Bodies: In GTA 5 and GTA 4, we didn’t have the ability to change the protagonists' body composition through gym visits or eating habits. However, with GTA 6, it is rumoured that you’ll be able to hit the gym, get swole, or even become overweight if you neglect fitness and indulge in junk food. Imagine a fat Jason or Lucia struggling to run due to low stamina or dealing big blows to enemies because they’re jacked. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Gyms and Dynamic Bodies: In GTA 5 and GTA 4, we didn’t have the ability to change the protagonists' body composition through gym visits or eating habits. However, with GTA 6, it is rumoured that you’ll be able to hit the gym, get swole, or even become overweight if you neglect fitness and indulge in junk food. Imagine a fat Jason or Lucia struggling to run due to low stamina or dealing big blows to enemies because they’re jacked. (Rockstar Games)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
GTA 6
Secret Locations and Mysteries: Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be a monumental release, with Rockstar reportedly introducing several mysterious locations. Leaked details suggest we’ll explore an underwater research facility, Ferry Land, a forest puzzle, multiple Iron Island camps, and even a space centre. These details were uncovered by Reddit user Denso95, but it’s important to take them with a pinch of salt, as Rockstar has yet to confirm any of this. These findings stem from speculation and investigative research, rather than official announcements. There are also rumours about potential mysteries, such as UFO sightings, possible Bigfoot encounters, and other pop culture references—all of which could add an intriguing twist to the game’s narrative. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Secret Locations and Mysteries: Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be a monumental release, with Rockstar reportedly introducing several mysterious locations. Leaked details suggest we’ll explore an underwater research facility, Ferry Land, a forest puzzle, multiple Iron Island camps, and even a space centre. These details were uncovered by Reddit user Denso95, but it’s important to take them with a pinch of salt, as Rockstar has yet to confirm any of this. These findings stem from speculation and investigative research, rather than official announcements. There are also rumours about potential mysteries, such as UFO sightings, possible Bigfoot encounters, and other pop culture references—all of which could add an intriguing twist to the game’s narrative. (Rockstar Games)
First Published Date: 11 Nov, 14:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets