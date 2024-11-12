Latest Tech News Photos GTA 6 trailer 2 hidden on the moon? Rockstar Games likely to reveal key date on…

GTA 6 trailer 2 may be released later this month. New fan theory may have predicted the actual date.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 13:19 IST
GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games around the world right now and as ‘before GTA 6’ meme trend continues to go strong, fans have resorted to some unorthodox methods to predict when the next trailer will be released. Following Rockstar's history of keeping details under wraps, enthusiasts have turned to the phases of the moon as a potential clue to the game's next major promotional update.   (Rockstar Games)
In a Reddit post that’s since gained significant attention, user Fabrizelo pointed out an intriguing connection between the phases of the moon and Rockstar’s promotional material. A recent GTA Online teaser, released in September 2023, featured the moon prominently in its artwork. Notably, the moon was depicted in a waning gibbous phase, the same phase that occurred on December 1, 2023—the exact day Rockstar dropped the first GTA 6 trailer.   (Rockstar Games)
Building on this observation, Fabrizelo noticed that the upcoming waning gibbous moon is set to occur on November 22, 2024, which has led to speculation that this could be the date for the next GTA 6 trailer release. It may sound far-fetched, but with Rockstar’s reputation for unconventional marketing, it’s a theory that’s gaining traction.   (Rockstar Games)
While the idea of Rockstar using lunar phases to hint at GTA 6 news might sound outlandish, fans point to the company’s history of surprise reveals and quirky marketing stunts. If the next trailer is indeed scheduled for November 22, as the theory suggests, fans may owe Fabrizelo an apology for doubting the lunar connection. For now, however, the gaming community remains on edge, eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be one of the biggest announcements in gaming history. (Rockstar Games)
First Published Date: 12 Nov, 13:19 IST
