iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Here are top 5 tools you must try

Apple’s roll-out iOS 18.1 update with several Apple Intelligence features. Check out the list of 5 useful tools which can be used on a daily basis.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 09:39 IST
iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Here are top 5 tools you must try
AI Writing Tools: This Apple Intelligence feature offers several tools enabling iPhone users to proofread, rewrite, and summarise text on iOS apps such as Messages, Mail, web articles, note-taking apps, and more. By selecting the text, users can also change the tone to friendly, professional, or concise to make it look more structured. Apple Intelligence’s writing tool runs on device, therefore, users can access it without an internet connection. (Apple )
Notification summaries: This is one of the most interesting tools to avoid reading long-form notifications. Apple Intelligence smartly summarises notifications, allowing iPhone users to just read the important parts of the messages. This way users can only act on important notifications, making their iPhone usage even more personalised.  (Apple)
Photos Clean Up tool: Annoyed by that unwanted object or person in an image you look the best? Then this tool would be a game changer as it removes unwanted or distracting objects from the image with the help of AI. This feature works quite similarly to Google’s Magic Eraser on Pixel devices. Note that images edited with the Clean Up tool will be marked as manipulated by AI if you make the images live to other third-party platform.  (Apple )
Smart replies: This is another intuitive Apple Intelligence feature which can be accessed on the iPhone’s Mail and Messages app. This feature provides users with short or comprehensive reply suggestions by analysing the received text. This allows users to quickly respond to the sender without any hassle of forming a message from scratch or worrying about grammatical or spelling errors. Users just have to select the preferred AI-generated response and send it.  (Apple)
AI call recording and transcription: Apple finally introduced the call recording feature to the iPhone. However, it is quite powerful and more intuitive with AI. On iPhone, users can now record calls and transcribe them on the Notes app. Apart from transcriptions, Apple Intelligence also summarises the transcribed of the call conversation. Therefore, users can transcribe and summarise calls on iPhone with Apple Intelligence.  (Apple )
First Published Date: 29 Oct, 09:39 IST
