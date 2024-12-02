Latest Tech News Photos iPhone 15 Pro Max, MacBook Air, and gaming laptops price drops on Amazon: Check out the best deals and offers

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 19:17 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max for around 1.15 lakh: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for 1,19,900, and you can sweeten the deal further by purchasing through Amazon using an ICICI Bank credit card, which offers additional cashback, bringing the price down to approximately 1,15,000. For this amount, you're getting the Pro Max model with a much larger display compared to the standard iPhone 16 Pro. Additionally, you're getting significantly more storage with 256 GB, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro's 128 GB.
GoPro Hero 12 for 35,990: The GoPro Hero 12  bundle can be purchased for 35,990. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 12, a protective case, two extra batteries, and more.
MacBook Air M1 for 56,990: If you're considering a laptop, the MacBook Air M1 remains an excellent choice. It has been discounted on Amazon and is now available for 56,990. At this price, you're getting a solid, reliable laptop that's very premium and powerful enough to handle light 4K video editing, as well as Photoshop and Lightroom tasks. This laptop is particularly ideal for office work and students, thanks to its exceptional battery life.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop: For gaming, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop is worth considering. It features impressive specifications, including AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors, a 15.6-inch Full HD+ 144 Hz display, 16 GB RAM, and the NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Priced at ₹65,990, it's a good choice for high-quality competitive gaming and light settings in high-end games. 
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop: For gaming, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop is worth considering. It features impressive specifications, including AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors, a 15.6-inch Full HD+ 144 Hz display, 16 GB RAM, and the NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Priced at 65,990, it's a good choice for high-quality competitive gaming and light settings in high-end games.
Sony WH-1000XM4: If you're in the market for premium noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a tried-and-tested option that won't disappoint. Many users even prefer it over the newer XM5 model. Despite being several years old, the XM4 remains an excellent choice and can be purchased for around ₹20,000.
Sony WH-1000XM4: If you're in the market for premium noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a tried-and-tested option that won't disappoint. Many users even prefer it over the newer XM5 model. Despite being several years old, the XM4 remains an excellent choice and can be purchased for around 20,000.
First Published Date: 02 Dec, 19:17 IST
