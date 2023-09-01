Home Photos ISRO conducts rehearsals for Aditya-L1 launch

ISRO conducts rehearsals for Aditya-L1 launch

India is all geared up for its first-ever solar mission Aditya-L1 launch as ISRO has completed its Launch rehearsals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 08:39 IST
Aditya L1
India is all set to launch its first solar mission tomorrow, Aditya-L1. The aim of this mission is to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is expected to provide crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields. (HT_PRINT)
1/5 India is all set to launch its first solar mission tomorrow, Aditya-L1. The aim of this mission is to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is expected to provide crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields. (HT_PRINT)
Aditya L1
According to ISRO, The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will be used to carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.  (NASA)
image caption
2/5 According to ISRO, The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will be used to carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.  (NASA)
Aditya L1
ISRO has recently announced that the launch rehearsal of Aditya L1 has been completed along with the vehicle's internal checks. ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (NASA)
Aditya L1
3/5 ISRO has recently announced that the launch rehearsal of Aditya L1 has been completed along with the vehicle's internal checks. ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (NASA)
Aditya L1
ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (SDO/NASA)
Aditya L1
4/5 ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (SDO/NASA)
Aditya L1
After India’s Successful landing on the lunar surface, the hope from Aditya L1 is high. In an update from ISRO, it has been confirmed by Pragyan Rover that there is presence of Sulphur on Lunar Surface. India became the first country to successfully land on the moon’s south pole. (NASA)
Aditya L1
5/5 After India’s Successful landing on the lunar surface, the hope from Aditya L1 is high. In an update from ISRO, it has been confirmed by Pragyan Rover that there is presence of Sulphur on Lunar Surface. India became the first country to successfully land on the moon’s south pole. (NASA)
First Published Date: 01 Sep, 08:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets