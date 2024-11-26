Latest Tech News Photos PAN 2.0 Project: QR code, digitisation and more about 1435 crore plan

PAN 2.0 Project promises several advantages, including a single source of truth for taxpayer data, enhanced data consistency, and eco-friendly processes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 10:16 IST
Indian government announced the 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 Project to enhance the Permanent Account Number (PAN). The goal is to transform PAN into a "common business identifier" across all digital systems of government agencies. This initiative is aimed at improving efficiency, accessibility, and service delivery for taxpayers.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the PAN 2.0 Project with an allocated budget of 1,435 crore. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, emphasized the importance of this project in improving the taxpayer registration process and delivering high-quality services efficiently.
The PAN 2.0 Project seeks to digitise and transform the taxpayer registration system, making it more accessible and faster. By leveraging technology such as QR code, it aims to simplify services and improve the overall user experience. The initiative will ensure that taxpayer services are not only quicker but also more reliable and of better quality, supporting smoother digital transactions.
The PAN 2.0 Project promises several advantages, including a single source of truth for taxpayer data, enhanced data consistency, and eco-friendly processes. It also focuses on optimizing costs, ensuring security, and improving infrastructure to foster agility. These measures are designed to streamline processes and enhance the overall efficiency of government systems.
First Published Date: 26 Nov, 10:16 IST
