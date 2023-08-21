https://tech.hindustantimes.com/photos/playstation-5-price-cut-by-a-hefty-amount-know-how-much-you-need-to-pay-for-ps5-now-71692625711034.html
https://tech.hindustantimes.com/photos/220foot-asteroid-among-5-speeding-towards-earth-says-nasa-one-will-come-nearer-than-the-moon-71692528837512.html
https://tech.hindustantimes.com/photos/what-is-jee-main-know-all-about-this-exam-and-3-apps-to-ace-it-71692531037368.html
https://tech.hindustantimes.com/videos/sony-xperia-1-v-launched-check-out-its-best-camera-quality-71691132203763.html