PlayStation 5 price cut by a hefty amount! Know how much you need to pay for PS5 now

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 19:59 IST
Are you a PlayStation 5 (PS5) lover? If yes, then this might be great news for you. Sony India has announced that starting from Aug 24, 2023, players will be able to purchase PlayStation 5 (standard disc edition only) priced at just Rs. 47490. (Unsplash)
PS5 comes with amazing next-gen features and powerful specifications. The latest PlayStation consoles of Sony have two variants - Disc and Digital. Both models consist of 825GB of NVMe SSD storage. PS5 consists of a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU and it is paired with 16GB GDDR6. The PS5 can support multiple resolutions including 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD. (HT Tech)
Marvel's Spider-Man, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal are some the popular PS5 exclusives.You can get Rs.7500 off on PS5 promotion available at Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance,  Croma, Vijay Sales & select retailers.  (Sony)
First Published Date: 21 Aug, 19:58 IST
