Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6757 Processor , 3430 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.