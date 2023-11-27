 Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Sony Phones Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6757 Processor , 3430 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 27 November 2023
Overview Specs Videos News FAQs
SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_Display_5.5inches
SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_FrontCamera_8MP
SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P5310/heroimage/sony-xperia-xa1-plus-32gb.jpg_SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_3
1/4 SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_Display_5.5inches
2/4 SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/4 SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_RAM_4GB"
View all Images 4/4 SonyXperiaXA1Plus32GB_3"
Key Specs
₹19,990
32 GB
5.5 inches
MediaTek MT6757
23 MP
8 MP
3430 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB in India is Rs. 19,990.  This is the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB base model with 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Gold.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB

(4 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek MT6757

  • Rear Camera

    23 MP

  • Display

    5.5 inches

  • Battery

    3430 mAh

Battery

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3430 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, v2.0

Design

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T880 MP2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6757

Display

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)

  • Screen Size

    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    401 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v4,

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    71.57 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

Front Camera

  • Sensor

    Exmor-R CMOS

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

General

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Launch Date

    September 22, 2017 (Official)

Main Camera

  • Sensor

    Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    5536 x 4152 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    23 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera (1.25µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Hybrid autofocus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n

Performance

  • Height

    155 mm Compare Size

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Thickness

    8.7 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Gold

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

Storage

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 21.5 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB Competitors

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
Vivo V26e
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
POCO M6s
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,990
Check Details
Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb Poco M6s
IQOO Z6 Lite
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage

Sony Videos

The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Tech Videos

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB News

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony Xperia 1 VI to feature in-camera authenticity tech to combat fake AI images threat

27 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb in India?

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb price in India at 19,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3430 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb?

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb Front camera has 8 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 23 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb?

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb is available in Black, Blue, Gold colors. It is priced at 19,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3430 mAh.

What is the Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb has a 3430 mAh battery.

Is Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb Waterproof?

Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32Gb comes with waterproof.
View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Sony Xperia Xa1 Plus 32gb