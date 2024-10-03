 Red Dead Redemption 2: Halloween DLC brings new missions, rewards, and spooky fun for players | Photos
Rockstar Games celebrates Halloween by unveiling new DLC for Red Dead Online, featuring fresh missions, bonuses, and the return of the Halloween Pass 2.

Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 12:50 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar Games announced the launch of a new Halloween DLC for Red Dead Online. With Halloween approaching, the DLC invites players to explore fresh content, including new missions and events. Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 can dive into the horror festivities, as the game's online mode transforms to embrace the spooky season. (Rockstar Games )
1/7 Rockstar Games announced the launch of a new Halloween DLC for Red Dead Online. With Halloween approaching, the DLC invites players to explore fresh content, including new missions and events. Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 can dive into the horror festivities, as the game's online mode transforms to embrace the spooky season. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption 2
New Bodyguard Missions: As October begins, players can engage in three new Bodyguard Telegram Missions. Players must escort a driver, protect a wealthy resident, and shield a novice hunter from dangers in the wilderness. These missions test skills in both urban and rural settings while rewarding participants with 2X RDO$, Gold, and XP through November 4. (Rockstar Games )
2/7 New Bodyguard Missions: As October begins, players can engage in three new Bodyguard Telegram Missions. Players must escort a driver, protect a wealthy resident, and shield a novice hunter from dangers in the wilderness. These missions test skills in both urban and rural settings while rewarding participants with 2X RDO$, Gold, and XP through November 4. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption 2
All Hallows’ Call to Arms: Players can participate in All Hallows’ Call to Arms and defend settlements from waves of attackers. Using the Night Stalker Mask enhances gameplay during this event. Throughout October, players earn 2X RDO$, Gold, XP, and Ability Card XP, making it a great opportunity for rewards and excitement. (Rockstar Games )
3/7 All Hallows’ Call to Arms: Players can participate in All Hallows’ Call to Arms and defend settlements from waves of attackers. Using the Night Stalker Mask enhances gameplay during this event. Throughout October, players earn 2X RDO$, Gold, XP, and Ability Card XP, making it a great opportunity for rewards and excitement. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption 2
Halloween Pass 2 Returns: The Halloween Pass 2 has made a return, offering themed rewards suited for the spooky season. Available for a limited time, this upgrade spans 15 ranks and includes eerie masks and sinister accessories. Players keep all items earned during the pass even after its conclusion, ensuring lasting benefits. (Rockstar Games )
4/7 Halloween Pass 2 Returns: The Halloween Pass 2 has made a return, offering themed rewards suited for the spooky season. Available for a limited time, this upgrade spans 15 ranks and includes eerie masks and sinister accessories. Players keep all items earned during the pass even after its conclusion, ensuring lasting benefits. (Rockstar Games )

Red Dead Redemption 2 Moonshiners Bonuses
Moonshiners Bonuses: October brings bonuses for completing Moonshiner Story Missions and Sales, rewarding players with 2X RDO$, XP, and Role XP until November 4. Players who complete a Moonshiner Sale during this time earn special items, including the black Morales Vest and 30 Repeater Express Ammo after destroying a Revenue Agent Blockade. (Rockstar Games )
5/7 Moonshiners Bonuses: October brings bonuses for completing Moonshiner Story Missions and Sales, rewarding players with 2X RDO$, XP, and Role XP until November 4. Players who complete a Moonshiner Sale during this time earn special items, including the black Morales Vest and 30 Repeater Express Ammo after destroying a Revenue Agent Blockade. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption 2: Halloween DLC brings new missions, rewards, and spooky fun for players
Weekly and Monthly Rewards: This month offers various rewards for playing Red Dead Online. Players can log in to receive the orange Porter Jacket, with special rewards for Halloween week. Additional rewards include stockings, discounts on Moonshiner Role items, and unique items for reaching certain goals throughout October. (Rockstar Games )
6/7 Weekly and Monthly Rewards: This month offers various rewards for playing Red Dead Online. Players can log in to receive the orange Porter Jacket, with special rewards for Halloween week. Additional rewards include stockings, discounts on Moonshiner Role items, and unique items for reaching certain goals throughout October. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption 2
Featured Series Highlights: The Featured Series returns with the Fear of the Dark and Dead of Night modes. Players can join these competitions to earn 2X RDO$ and XP, with specific modes highlighted each week. Winning in the Featured Series grants an offer for 50% off any weapon, encouraging players to participate actively. (Rockstar Games )
7/7 Featured Series Highlights: The Featured Series returns with the Fear of the Dark and Dead of Night modes. Players can join these competitions to earn 2X RDO$ and XP, with specific modes highlighted each week. Winning in the Featured Series grants an offer for 50% off any weapon, encouraging players to participate actively. (Rockstar Games )
