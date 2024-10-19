 Redmi A4, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and more smartphones launching in the coming days | Photos
Home Photos Redmi A4, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and more smartphones launching in the coming days

Redmi A4, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and more smartphones launching in the coming days

Several feature-filled smartphone launches have lined up for the coming days. Here's the list of smartphone launches from Samsung, OnePlus, and others

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2024, 13:00 IST
Redmi A4, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and more smartphones launching in the coming days
Redmi A4 5G: Xiaomi has confirmed to launch of the new Redmi A4 5G smartphone with industry's first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone was showcased at the Indian Mobile Conference and now it's all set to debut in the coming days. The Redmi A4 5G will be priced under 10000, therefore it will be a budget 5G smartphone with some advanced capabilities. (PTI)
photos
1/5 Redmi A4 5G: Xiaomi has confirmed to launch of the new Redmi A4 5G smartphone with industry's first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone was showcased at the Indian Mobile Conference and now it's all set to debut in the coming days. The Redmi A4 5G will be priced under 10000, therefore it will be a budget 5G smartphone with some advanced capabilities. (PTI)
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition: This smartphone originally debuted earlier this year with some exciting features. After the launch, Nothing started a Community Project which was conducted for 6 months. Now, the project is finally completed and Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition smartphone on October 30. The smartphone will likely retain similar specs, however, It may have a new design.  (Nothing)
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition: This smartphone originally debuted earlier this year with some exciting features. After the launch, Nothing started a Community Project which was conducted for 6 months. Now, the project is finally completed and Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition smartphone on October 30. The smartphone will likely retain similar specs, however, It may have a new design.  (Nothing)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Samsung has planned to launch a slimmer version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a new design and some upgraded features and specs. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch cover and an 8.0-inch mail folding display. Additionally, It may come with an upgraded 200MP main camera. However, It may only launch in China and South Korea. (Samsung)
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Samsung has planned to launch a slimmer version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a new design and some upgraded features and specs. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch cover and an 8.0-inch mail folding display. Additionally, It may come with an upgraded 200MP main camera. However, It may only launch in China and South Korea. (Samsung)
The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2:  Tecno has confirmed to launch of its new generation book-style foldable smartphone in the coming days. The Smartphone will likely feature a 6.42-inch cover display and a 7.85-inch main foldable display. Rumours suggest Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip. Apart from this, it may come with a 50Mp triple camera setup. (HT Tech)
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 2:  Tecno has confirmed to launch of its new generation book-style foldable smartphone in the coming days. The Smartphone will likely feature a 6.42-inch cover display and a 7.85-inch main foldable display. Rumours suggest Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip. Apart from this, it may come with a 50Mp triple camera setup. (HT Tech)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹12,140Original price:₹15,999
Buy now
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13: OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphone in China. Several leaks have confirmed that it may debut on October 24. However, the official announcement is still awaited. The smartphone will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with up to 24GB of RAM. The OnePlus 13 may also offer a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance.  (Weibo)
5/5 OnePlus 13: OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphone in China. Several leaks have confirmed that it may debut on October 24. However, the official announcement is still awaited. The smartphone will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with up to 24GB of RAM. The OnePlus 13 may also offer a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance.  (Weibo)
First Published Date: 19 Oct, 13:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
10 best geysers

10 best geysers: 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters on Amazon - a comprehensive guide
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets