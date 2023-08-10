Home Photos RPSC RAS exam date released! Check 5 best apps to prepare and succeed

RPSC RAS exam date released! Check 5 best apps to prepare and succeed

RPSC RAS exam is scheduled for October 1. Check out the top 5 exam preparation app to make you exam ready.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 09:31 IST
RAS/RPSC 2023: This app has been developed by ToppersNotes. It provides free notes, free study materials, current affairs, exam notifications, mock tests and more for candidates to prepare without any difficulties.
RPSC RAS  exam preparation app: This app consists of various study materials, quizzes, practice quizzes, mock tests, previous year papers, current affairs, study notes and more for exam preparation.
RAS/RPSC exam prep: This app consists of more than 15000 questions, which are in multiple-choice format to help candidates examine their knowledge. This app also focuses on world and Indian events, general knowledge and more. 
RPSC RAS exam prep: This app provides previous year prelims papers, mains papers, syllabus for the exam, cutoffs and more. The app is available in both English and Hindi language. 
EduRev: This app provides study videos from experts, study notes, mock tests, syllabi, books and study materials for candidates preparing for the prelims and main RPSC RAS exam. 
