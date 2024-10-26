 Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, and other 5 smartphones to buy during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale | Photos
Home Photos Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, and other 5 smartphones to buy during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, and other 5 smartphones to buy during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Check out the top smartphones you can buy during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale from high-end brands. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2024, 11:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, and other 5 smartphones to buy during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Samsung Galaxy S23: If you want to buy a flagship range smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the right choice. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor and provides all the latest Galaxy AI features. It also comes with an impressive triple camera setup and a 3900 mAh Lithium Ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs.95,999, however, you can get it for Rs.42,999. (Samsung)
photos
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S23: If you want to buy a flagship range smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the right choice. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor and provides all the latest Galaxy AI features. It also comes with an impressive triple camera setup and a 3900 mAh Lithium Ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs.95,999, however, you can get it for Rs.42,999. (Samsung)
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8: This is another flagship range smartphone which is currently available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart. The Pixel 8 is popularly known for its camera capabilities and powerful performance with Tensor G3 chipset. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.82,999, however, during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, it's available at just Rs.42,999.  (Google )
2/5 Google Pixel 8: This is another flagship range smartphone which is currently available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart. The Pixel 8 is popularly known for its camera capabilities and powerful performance with Tensor G3 chipset. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.82,999, however, during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, it's available at just Rs.42,999.  (Google )
Oppo F27 Pro+
Oppo F27 Pro+: This is one of the most durable smartphones since it received an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Oppo F27 Pro+ is not only durable but it is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor for smooth performance. The smartphone originally retailed for Rs.32,999, however, during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, you can get it at just Rs.27,999. (Oppo)
3/5 Oppo F27 Pro+: This is one of the most durable smartphones since it received an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Oppo F27 Pro+ is not only durable but it is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor for smooth performance. The smartphone originally retailed for Rs.32,999, however, during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, you can get it at just Rs.27,999. (Oppo)
CMF Phone 1
CMF Phone 1: This is the first smartphone launched by Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF. The CMF Phone 1 comes with a unique design allowing users to change rear panels and include several accessories. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G Processor, providing a promising performance in the mid-range smartphone segment. The CMF Phone 1 is now available at a discounted price of Rs.14,999 on Flipkart.  (@cmfbynothing)
4/5 CMF Phone 1: This is the first smartphone launched by Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF. The CMF Phone 1 comes with a unique design allowing users to change rear panels and include several accessories. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G Processor, providing a promising performance in the mid-range smartphone segment. The CMF Phone 1 is now available at a discounted price of Rs.14,999 on Flipkart.  (@cmfbynothing)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Another smartphone which you should consider buying is the Motorola Edge 50 Neo which comes with some attractive features and is available at a very affordable price. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, providing great performance in the price. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo retails for Rs.29,999, but it's available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Another smartphone which you should consider buying is the Motorola Edge 50 Neo which comes with some attractive features and is available at a very affordable price. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, providing great performance in the price. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo retails for Rs.29,999, but it's available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
First Published Date: 26 Oct, 11:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now available in India—Platforms, pricing, and purchase options

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now available in India—Plaforms, pricing, and purchase options
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption pre loads begin for PC; NVIDIA driver released ahead of October 29 launch
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25,Diwali Lucky Draw,Diwali Lucky Draw event,Garena Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today,free fire redeem codes,free fire codes,free fire redeem codes today,free fire codes today,Garena Free Fire MAX codes,Garena Free Fire MAX free rewards,garena codes,garena codes today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: 3 tips for accurate headshots
GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets