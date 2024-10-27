 Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched: 5 upcoming flagship smartphones to feature new chipset | Photos
Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched: 5 upcoming flagship smartphones to feature new chipset

Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is finally announced and several smartphone are launching with the flagship Soc, check list.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2024, 11:00 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched:  5 upcoming flagship smartphones to feature new chipset
OnePlus 13: This flagship smartphone is launching on October 31 in China. Rumours suggest that the smartphone may be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for improved performance efficiency. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED display. The OnePlus 15 will likely feature a 50MP triple camera setup and a 6000mAh battery, providing a premium performance. (OnePlus)
Xiaomi 15 series
Xiaomi 15 series: The series may feature two flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro which will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series is expected to make its debut this month. Apart from a big performance boost, the series may offer a 6.36-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display and upgraded camera features. Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 15 will likely be backed by a 5500mAh battery.  (Xiaomi)
Honor Magic 7 series
Honor Magic 7 series: Honor, at the Snapdragon Summit 2024, showcased the Honor Magic 7 series confirming that the smartphone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series will officially debut on October 30 in China, before its global launch. Based on the revealed design, the smartphone may come with a quad camera setup, flaunting its capabilities in camera as well as performance.  (Honor)
Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme GT 7 Pro: Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Alongside major performance upgrades, the smartphone is rumoured to have partnered with Samsung to provide a quad micro-curved display for  GT 7 Pro. This smartphone will likely make its debut in November.  (Realme)
iQOO 13
 iQOO 13:  Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy revealed the iQOO 13 would be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 6,150mAh battery. However, the smartphone is not expected to launch until the first week of December.  (iQOO China)
First Published Date: 27 Oct, 11:00 IST
