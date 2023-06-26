Home Photos TCL43P615 4K to SANSUI JSW43ASUHD, here are 5 LED Android TVs priced under Rs. 25,000

TCL43P615 4K to SANSUI JSW43ASUHD, here are 5 LED Android TVs priced under Rs. 25,000

Here is the list of five 4K LED Android TVs. Check out the features and price here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 18:41 IST
The Westinghouse WH43UD10 TV is first in the list. It features a 43-inch LED display with 4K resolution and IPS technology for wide viewing angles. For it you would just have to pay Rs.19999.
Second one in the list is TCL43P615. It features a high-resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an image aspect ratio of 16:9. You just need to pay Rs.21990 to bring it home.
Next one in the list is iFFALCON43K71. It is powered by Android 9.0 and offers hands-free voice control, T-cast, and Bluetooth connectivity. This Android TV costs Rs.24999
SANSUI JSW43ASUHD TV is forth one in the list, it features a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and a high contrast ratio of 5000:1 for vivid visuals. This TV costs Rs.23999.
Last is the Acer AR43GR2851UDFL. The TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos technology, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. You can buy it for Rs. 23999. 
First Published Date: 26 Jun, 18:41 IST
