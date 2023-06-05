Home Tech Apple WWDC 2023 to showcase new Mac Studio - Here's what to expect

Apple WWDC 2023 to showcase new Mac Studio - Here's what to expect

Apple is likely to unveil its updated Mac Studio model today at the WWDC. Find out more here.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 10:15 IST
Apple AR/VR headset details leak ahead of WWDC; Launch, price to production, check it all out here
AR VR headset
1/5 Apple is all set to showcase its first-ever AR/VR headset during the WWDC 2023 event, leaks and rumours have suggested!  (Bloomberg)
Apple mixed reality headset
2/5 MacRumors says that Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, has revealed in a research note that Apple's AR/VR headset is scheduled to begin mass production in October. While the launch itself is expected by December. (Unsplash)
Apple headset
3/5 The leak further reveals that Apple's supply chain is gearing up to manufacture a limited quantity of 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023. (Pixabay)
Apple VR
4/5 On Apple Reality headset's expected price, Woodring echoed the previous rumours that the starting price of the headset will be approximately $3000. (Unspalsh)
Apple headset
5/5 As far as Apple Reality headset's expected specs are concerned, then know that Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants has tweeted that AR/VR headset may have Micro OLED panels with two 1.41-inch displays with 5000 nites peak brightness. It could run on xrOS.  (AFP)
Apple
View all Images
Today, Apple is set to introduce the next-generation Mac Studio model for its devices.

Apple is all geared up for its Annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 scheduled for later today, June 5. While a huge number of important software and hardware announcements are expected, Apple pulled a surprise by keeping some things secret till very recently. This thing was the Mac Studio. In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed the likelihood of Apple rolling out the Mac Studio during the WWDC recently.

Gurman took to Twitter to reveal that the upcoming Mac, internally referred to as "J475," will be the successor to the current Mac Studio model. This indicates that the new device will be a next-generation Mac Studio model.

Gurman had shared insights that Apple is currently testing two desktop Macs featuring the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. The M2 Max chip was introduced in January alongside the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, while the M2 Ultra chip is a fresh addition set to replace the existing M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio.

According to Gurman, the M2 Max Mac that is being tested, has eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB of RAM. These specifications align with the M2 Max chip found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

On the other hand, the M2 Ultra Mac is said to house 16 high-performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and a 60-core GPU. However, there have been previous reports suggesting that the M2 Ultra chip might offer up to 76 GPU cores. Different configurations are being explored, ranging from 64GB and 128GB to 192GB of memory.

Apple is currently conducting extensive tests on these new Macs, just a few days prior to the WWDC keynote event. Gurman predicts that multiple Macs will be introduced during the conference, including a brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air model, which has been widely predicted. While Gurman hasn't explicitly mentioned the Mac Studio's debut at WWDC, the likelihood of its introduction seems very high at this stage, according to MAcRumors.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 10:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets