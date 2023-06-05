Apple WWDC 2023 to showcase new Mac Studio - Here's what to expect

Apple is all geared up for its Annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 scheduled for later today, June 5. While a huge number of important software and hardware announcements are expected, Apple pulled a surprise by keeping some things secret till very recently. This thing was the Mac Studio. In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed the likelihood of Apple rolling out the Mac Studio during the WWDC recently.

Gurman took to Twitter to reveal that the upcoming Mac, internally referred to as "J475," will be the successor to the current Mac Studio model. This indicates that the new device will be a next-generation Mac Studio model.

Gurman had shared insights that Apple is currently testing two desktop Macs featuring the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. The M2 Max chip was introduced in January alongside the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, while the M2 Ultra chip is a fresh addition set to replace the existing M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio.

According to Gurman, the M2 Max Mac that is being tested, has eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB of RAM. These specifications align with the M2 Max chip found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

On the other hand, the M2 Ultra Mac is said to house 16 high-performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and a 60-core GPU. However, there have been previous reports suggesting that the M2 Ultra chip might offer up to 76 GPU cores. Different configurations are being explored, ranging from 64GB and 128GB to 192GB of memory.

Apple is currently conducting extensive tests on these new Macs, just a few days prior to the WWDC keynote event. Gurman predicts that multiple Macs will be introduced during the conference, including a brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air model, which has been widely predicted. While Gurman hasn't explicitly mentioned the Mac Studio's debut at WWDC, the likelihood of its introduction seems very high at this stage, according to MAcRumors.