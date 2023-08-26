Home Tech News 11 million units! Massive setback for iPhone 15?

11 million units! Massive setback for iPhone 15?

Supply problems have reportedly led to a reduction of 11 million iPhone 15 units, impacting production forecasts and perhaps even launch dates, analysts report.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 16:37 IST
5 best Rakhi gift ideas for your siblings: Apple Watch to Galaxy Buds, check them all out
image caption
1/5 Apple Watch Series 8: This smartwatch comes with a lot of new and amazing features like an innovative sensor that provides the user with insights about their health and wellness, measuring blood sugar levels and empowering you with a workout designed to keep you fit. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 PLAYFIT DIAL 3:  The digital watch has incredible features like a 1.8” big inches display with built-in superfast Pedometer, sleep monitor and a blood sugar level monitor and AI based technology. The battery on this watch lasts up to 5 days. It’s the perfect gift for your Tech-savvy Sibling. (Amazon)
Zeb-Envy: Zebronics’s newest product Envy is a wireless-Bluetooth connected headphone that adds a complete charm to your listening experience designed for comfort for long hours. These headphones also feature high-quality audio, a bright set of RGB LED lights and detachable mi. This headphone also is supported with a Digital AI assistant.
3/5 Zeb-Envy: Zebronics’s newest product Envy is a wireless-Bluetooth connected headphone that adds a complete charm to your listening experience designed for comfort for long hours. These headphones also feature high-quality audio, a bright set of RGB LED lights and detachable mi. This headphone also is supported with a Digital AI assistant. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+: These speakers have an amazing lasting battery life and great sound quality that comes with bass made for extreme comfort and music enthusiasts. Rockerz pro+ is also resistant to both heat and water.
image caption
5/5 Galaxy Buds Live:  These are made with a good quality of sound with deep and spacious quality, and a battery that lasts all day long. They are also limited-edition earbuds with a unique design with reflecting curves, an eye-catching design and rose glow tint. (Samsung)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Analysts lower iPhone 15 production estimates by millions amid supply challenges. (REUTERS)

Apple iPhone 15 launch is very near, just weeks away, and the rumour mills are working overtime to out one secret after another. This is not just to please the millions of Apple iPhone fans out there, but also provide some kind of a basis, a foundation, for investors in Apple shares to go by. After all, they want to know very early whether their investment is sound and whether it will keep providing profit into the near and long-term future. And now, a report by 9to5Mac has just revealed some bad news about iPhone 15 production numbers.

Challenges with iPhone 15 Production

This might seem like a regular thing, but in reality, Apple can't always make as many iPhones as it wants right when they're launched. But whatever they do make, they will sell.

Recently, a well-known analyst named Jeff Pu lowered his estimate for how many iPhone 15 units will be made. He went from predicting 83 million to now saying it will be 77 million units. Pu says this drop is because there are problems with getting all the parts needed to make the phones. Even worse prediction was made. He said the numbers were also reduced because there might be fewer people wanting to buy the iPhone 15 series phones.

Reducing Production by 11 Million Units

Another report from a Japanese bank called Mizuho is adding to this story of fewer iPhones being made. Today, they changed their stand on how many iPhone 15 units will be produced. They went from thinking it would be 84 million to now saying it will be 73 million. And, as you might have guessed, the reason is the same: Apple can't get all the parts it needs to ramp up iPhone 15 production. Mizuho also thinks that in the whole of 2023, there will be 217 million iPhones made. This is less than the 227 million they had thought earlier.

Potential Delay for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Additionally, a different report from 9to5Mac this week said that another expert, working for a big finance company, thinks that Apple might not be able to send out the iPhone 15 Pro Max until October. But the other iPhone models are still expected to be available starting on September 22.

This delay is because the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to have a new kind of camera that can zoom in more. However, Sony, the company that makes the camera parts, can't provide them in time for the iPhone's launch. So, the fanciest iPhone might come out a bit later.

Colour Changes for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Lastly, if you were hoping for a gold iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, you may be disappointed. Instead, Apple is going to make them in a colour called "Titan Gray," using a new kind of frame. The special "Deep Purple" colour is also going away, and they'll have a new dark blue option instead.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 16:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets