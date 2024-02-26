5 Things about AI you may have missed today: Qualcomm announces AI Hub, Krutrim rolls out AI chatbot and more

AI roundup: As the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2024 has commenced, Qualcomm made a major announcement with its introduction of an AI hub that empowers 75 AI models for the Snapdragon platform. On the other hand, Truecaller announced its new AI call recording feature which can translate and summarize audio. Know more about what happened in the world of AI today, February 26, 2024.

1. Qualcomm AI Hub with 75 models unveiled

Qualcomm Technologies unveiled its new AI initiatives at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The new Qualcomm AI Hub is empowered by 75 pre-optimized AI models such as Whisper, ControlNet, Stable Diffusion, and Baichuan 7B. Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, of technology planning and edge solutions, at Qualcomm Technologies said, “The Qualcomm AI Hub provides developers with a comprehensive AI model library to quickly and easily integrate pre-optimized AI models into their applications, leading to faster, more reliable and private user experiences,” according to the release.

2. Truecaller announces AI-enabled call recording in India

Trucecaller announced the launch of AI-powered Call Recording in India for Android and iOS devices. This feature will enable users to record calls and manage important conversations. It also can translate the entire call and provide an AI-generated call summary. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller said, “As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has always been a highly requested user feature,” according to the release.

3. Singapore adopts AI to solve everyday problems

People's Association, in collaboration with the Singapore government, introduced a generative AI chatbot to help find people free courts. The AI model also helps users “scan job applicant's CVs, develop customised teaching curriculums, and generate transcripts of customer service calls.” Josephine Teo, minister for communications and information said, “Regulations are certainly part of good governance, but in AI, we have to make sure there is good infrastructure to support the activities,” according to a Reuters report.

4. Avegant to develop AI Smart Glass in partnership with Qualcomm

Avegant, in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and Applied Materials, announced plans for developing wireless AI smart glasses powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform. The smart glass will feature the smallest 30° LCoS light engine and it is designed to deliver full color, binocular, bright daylight-capable experiences. Ed Tang, CEO of Avegant said, “Our AG-30L2 incorporates innovative illumination and optical designs to significantly reduce the light engine volume, enabling our customers to build true, glasses-like form factor products. The AG-30L2 is in production now and seeing extraordinary adoption and excitement from customers thanks to its small form factor and performance,” according to the release.

5. Krutrim announces its new AI chatbot

AI startup, Krutrim which is backed by Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal, launched an AI-based chatbot. The company highlighted that it will be a tough competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The chatbot is also the first AI unicorn in India. The chatbot is said to be powered by multilingual large language models (LLM) which are also named Krutrim. The tool will understand 10 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and English, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Also, read other top stories today:

