AI roundup [April 13]: CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI, AI investment and more

CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI in legal research; AI investment to boost productivity and worker pay: BlackRock CEO, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 13 2024, 17:48 IST
iPhone 16 aims to surpass Samsung Galaxy S24's AI dominance THIS way
1/6 In the race for artificial intelligence supremacy among flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be gearing up to outshine its rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Reports from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 line will be equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor, the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple/ Samsung)
2/6 The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. Increasing the number of cores in the Neural Engine aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities significantly. While the exact core count for the A18's Neural Engine remains undisclosed, the A17 Pro featured 16 cores, implying a noteworthy advancement in AI processing for the iPhone 16 series, Techradar reported.  (AP)
3/6 Notably, this potential upgrade marks the first instance of Apple augmenting the Neural Engine's core count since the iPhone 12, indicating a substantial leap in AI capabilities for the upcoming iPhones. (Unsplash)
4/6 Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that core count alone does not determine performance, as demonstrated by the A17 Pro's Neural Engine outperforming the A16 Bionic despite having the same core count. While this leak should be taken with caution, expectations are high for the A18 to deliver significantly improved AI capabilities. (HT Tech)
5/6 There's speculation about whether all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset. Apple has traditionally reserved its latest chipsets for the Pro models. Furthermore, rumors suggest that certain advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially leaving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a less powerful chipset. (Apple)
6/6 The exact nature of the lesser chipset remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from the current A17 Pro to a modified version of the A18 with fewer Neural Engine cores. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that this year's Pro models will equip Apple with the hardware needed to rival Samsung and Google in the realm of AI, though the software and additional features remain uncertain. (AP)
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, April 14. (Unsplash)

CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI in legal research; AI investment to boost productivity and worker pay: BlackRock CEO; Instagram enhances content discovery with generative AI integration; Surat municipal schools to offer AI and coding courses- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI in legal research

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, at the Indo-Singapore Judicial Conference, advocates for ethical AI integration in legal research. He lauds technology's role in reshaping the judiciary, stressing ethical considerations. Chandrachud highlights India-Singapore ties and Singapore's technological advancements, promoting cross-border dispute resolution, ANI reported

2. AI investment to boost productivity and worker pay: BlackRock CEO

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink asserts that AI investment will elevate productivity and increase worker pay. Fink highlights the correlation between productivity gains and wage growth, emphasising the firm's goal of achieving more with fewer employees. BlackRock's AI investments have propelled client assets to a record $10.5 trillion, showcasing the effectiveness of technology in driving efficiency and productivity, according to a report by Bloomberg. 

3. Instagram enhances content discovery with generative AI integration

Meta is harnessing generative AI to revolutionise content discovery on Instagram. Users can now engage with an AI assistant directly through the platform's search function, receiving tailored content suggestions and even requesting recommendations on specific topics. This move underscores Meta's commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced content curation and user experience, The Indian Express reported

4. Surat municipal schools to offer AI and coding courses

Surat Municipal Corporation plans to introduce AI, drone, robotics, and coding courses for students in Classes 9 to 12. Commissioner Shalini Agrawal highlights the initiative's aim to equip students with essential skills, with budgetary provisions already made. Professional agencies will provide the education, ensuring quality training in municipal schools akin to private institutions, The Indian Express reported

5. Google DeepMind unveils TacticAI to revolutionise soccer coaching

Google DeepMind introduces TacticAI to enhance soccer coaching with AI. Developed in collaboration with Liverpool FC, it utilises data from over 7,000 Premier League corner kicks. Researchers assert its superiority in designing attacking and defensive strategies. This innovative blend of art and science aims to revolutionise soccer tactics, leveraging data for informed decision-making on the field, Business Insider reported

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 17:48 IST
