AI roundup [April 13]: CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI, AI investment and more

CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI in legal research; AI investment to boost productivity and worker pay: BlackRock CEO; Instagram enhances content discovery with generative AI integration; Surat municipal schools to offer AI and coding courses- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. CJI Chandrachud advocates ethical AI in legal research

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, at the Indo-Singapore Judicial Conference, advocates for ethical AI integration in legal research. He lauds technology's role in reshaping the judiciary, stressing ethical considerations. Chandrachud highlights India-Singapore ties and Singapore's technological advancements, promoting cross-border dispute resolution, ANI reported.

Also read: Google One VPN to be discontinued, here's the reason

2. AI investment to boost productivity and worker pay: BlackRock CEO

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink asserts that AI investment will elevate productivity and increase worker pay. Fink highlights the correlation between productivity gains and wage growth, emphasising the firm's goal of achieving more with fewer employees. BlackRock's AI investments have propelled client assets to a record $10.5 trillion, showcasing the effectiveness of technology in driving efficiency and productivity, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Also read: Honor Choice Watch Review: Snazzy looks, decent performer

3. Instagram enhances content discovery with generative AI integration

Meta is harnessing generative AI to revolutionise content discovery on Instagram. Users can now engage with an AI assistant directly through the platform's search function, receiving tailored content suggestions and even requesting recommendations on specific topics. This move underscores Meta's commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced content curation and user experience, The Indian Express reported.

4. Surat municipal schools to offer AI and coding courses

Surat Municipal Corporation plans to introduce AI, drone, robotics, and coding courses for students in Classes 9 to 12. Commissioner Shalini Agrawal highlights the initiative's aim to equip students with essential skills, with budgetary provisions already made. Professional agencies will provide the education, ensuring quality training in municipal schools akin to private institutions, The Indian Express reported.

Also read: Stay safe from deepfake scams with these 5 safety tips

5. Google DeepMind unveils TacticAI to revolutionise soccer coaching

Google DeepMind introduces TacticAI to enhance soccer coaching with AI. Developed in collaboration with Liverpool FC, it utilises data from over 7,000 Premier League corner kicks. Researchers assert its superiority in designing attacking and defensive strategies. This innovative blend of art and science aims to revolutionise soccer tactics, leveraging data for informed decision-making on the field, Business Insider reported.