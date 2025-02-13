Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Alibaba says to partner with Apple on AI features, sending shares surging

Alibaba says to partner with Apple on AI features, sending shares surging

Alibaba will collaborate with Apple on AI integration for iPhones in China, boosting Alibaba's shares by over 9%. This partnership comes as Apple faces declining iPhone sales in China, competing with local brands like Huawei and Vivo, which have gained significant market share.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 14:42 IST
Alibaba says to partner with Apple on AI features, sending shares surging
Alibaba's shares soared after Joe Tsai revealed a partnership with Apple to integrate AI into iPhones for the Chinese market. (REUTERS)

Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai said on Thursday the company will partner with Apple on AI for iPhones sold in the China market, sending the Hong Kong-listed shares of the Chinese tech giant soaring over 9% to a three-year high.

"They talked to a number of companies in China. In the end they chose to do business with us. They want to use our AI to power their phones. We feel extremely honoured to do business with a great company like Apple," Tsai said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba jumped as much as 9.2% to HK$124.3, their highest since January 2022.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AI integration comes at a critical time for Apple, which has faced declining iPhone sales in China amid growing competition from domestic rivals, particularly Huawei.

Also Read

Industry analysts have pointed to the absence of advanced AI features - a key selling point in latest-generation smartphones - as a significant disadvantage for Apple in the Chinese market.

Apple suffered a notable setback in China in 2024, losing its crown as the country's leading smartphone vendor.

According to market research firm Canalys, Apple's annual shipments in China fell 17%, allowing domestic manufacturers to surge ahead.

Vivo captured the largest market share at 17%, while Huawei secured second place with 16%, pushing Apple to third place with 15% of the market.

Alibaba has become a Chinese AI favourite among investors early in 2025, with its stock price up over 40% so far this year.

The firm in late January released a new version of its Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model whose functionality it said surpassed that of DeepSeek-V3, which caused a stir earlier this year for its capability and low cost.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 14:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 discord server

Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates
GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets