Apple A17 Bionic Chipset: Unmatched power coming to iPhone 15 Pro

Apple A17 Bionic Chipset: Unmatched power coming to iPhone 15 Pro

Apple A17 bionic chipset is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro. Here's what we know about its release and potential impact.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 18:21 IST
A17 Bionic: Apple's highly anticipated next-gen chipset for iPhone 15 Pro. (REUTERS)

As we approach the latter half of 2023, the tech world is buzzing with excitement about the impending release of two mighty smartphone chipsets. Among them, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, expected to grace the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, is likely to make an appearance in October or November. However, all eyes are eagerly fixed on the A17 Bionic, the much-awaited flagship chipset from Apple, for the iPhone 15 Pro models, which may hit the market even sooner.

Based on the rumors swirling around the A17 Bionic, there is a strong possibility that it will surpass its competitors, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, to become the reigning champion of smartphone chipsets for the year. Though nothing is confirmed yet, various leaks and speculations hint at the A17 Bionic's extraordinary capabilities, promising a groundbreaking performance that could set new standards in the industry, according to a Techradar report.

Let's take a closer look at what we know so far about the A17 Bionic and when we can expect to see it in action, along with the possible devices it might grace.

Expected Release Date for A17 Bionic:

It is highly likely that Apple will introduce the A17 Bionic in its latest iPhone lineup – specifically, certain models in the iPhone 15 series.

Traditionally, Apple announces its new iPhones during the early weeks of September, usually on a Tuesday or Wednesday. This year, we can anticipate the unveiling event to take place on September 13, according to the latest leak.

As for the actual availability of phones powered by the A17 Bionic, eager customers might get their hands on them approximately nine to ten days after the official announcement. Historically, Apple tends to ship its latest iPhones on the Friday of the following week. Therefore, we can expect the devices to hit the shelves on Friday, September 22.

While one source has suggested a potential delay until October for the iPhone 15 and the A17 Bionic, most leaks have not supported this claim, reinforcing the likelihood of a September release.

The A17 Bionic is shaping up to be a game-changer, and as anticipation mounts, tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting Apple's official announcement. With promises of unmatched power and performance, the A17 Bionic could redefine what we expect from a flagship smartphone chipset.

Considering that sales are not as high as expected, Apple will need to upgrade the iPhone 15 lineup hugely to battle the slowdown.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 18:21 IST
